Mang0 Gives an Update on His Ban and Future in Melee
After roughly a month of radio silence following the fallout of inappropriate actions on stream, Joseph "Mang0" Marquez returned to Twitch briefly to provide an update on his situation and future with both content creation and Super Smash Bros. Melee.
On his July 21 stream, Mang0 spent the entire time talking about how he has changed his life to better himself after his drunken actions, including harassing multiple streamers during Ludwig’s Mario Kart event back in June, led to him being banned from multiple tournament series and Cloud9 dropping him as a sponsor. And, while he seems to have a much healthier relationship with alcohol, noting he is three weeks sober at the time of streaming, he still has more to do.
What is Next For Mang0? Esports and Beyond
At the start of his stream, Mang0 opened up about how sorry he was about his actions and how they impacted everyone at the event, in his community, and in the larger Melee community. He notes he handled his apologies and has spent a lot of the last month talking to friends, family, and other people who reached out to him away from online spaces, adding that a lot of people forgave him, with him being happy with how he handled things in the aftermath.
In his time away from competing in streaming, he has focused on improving himself through changing his relationship with alcohol, working out, and spending more time with family. As a result, he said he didn’t realize how much time drinking actually took away when it comes to doing other things, and how much spending so much time playing Melee and streaming in a spotlight online may have enabled issues he can now look back and see clearly.
One specific instance was taking his son to a baseball game, an event that he admitted he didn’t ever remember doing while sober in the past.
“I think I kinda just got caught up in always thinking that I needed to drink to have fun, and that I’m going out, I need to drink,” Mang0 said. “You get caught up in that, and then I realized that actually you don’t have to be drunk to enjoy things. That hit me really hard.”
Mang0 added that while he is sorry and sad that things had to happen this way, especially since it involved hurting and upsetting people to reach this point, he feels better than he has in a long time now that he has seen rock bottom.
Following the initial incident and the fallout that happened each day after that, with his tournament bans, C9 dropping him and then Twitch banning him for a brief moment, he would stay in bed until 7pm crying and thinking dark thoughts. But one of the things that got him to get back up and make the promise to get better after his screw up was thinking about the people who were trying to “dunk” on his demise and how happy they would be if he just disappeared.
“I just thought of all the people who would be happy if I ended it, if I never came back or having a good laugh because Mang0 finally went down. All the people who were dunking on me for free likes and using this time to pretty much not give a fuck about me and throw me under the bus,” Mang0 said. “I thought of those people and [said] nah, I really don’t think so. I might not be back today. I might not be back tomorrow. But that’s just not how it’s going down for me. I was really sad, but I’m gonna get out of this. You guys will not get the last laugh outta me.”
As part of that move to better himself and come back stronger eventually, Mang0 previously said he was going to check himself into rehab. And, while he is three weeks sober as of the stream, losing his health insurance along with his Cloud9 sponsorship has led to some complications on that front.
His plan is still to pursue both professional rehab help for his relationship with alcohol and therapy in the future, though it will come after he gets insurance back because he got the “American treatment,” since both services cost a lot of money and he just lost around 80 percent of his guaranteed income.
Despite that, he hasn’t felt the urge to drink since going cold sober: “I see alcohol as a friend, and I feel like they just fucked me [over.] I can’t even look at alcohol.”
Is Mang0 Banned From Playing Super Smash Bros Melee?
As for his relationship with Melee, according to Mang0, he has been officially banned from most, if not all, major Smash events for at least a year. The tournament organizers reached out to him in private and, in his words, did not share the decision publicly to remove the potential for blowback from parts of the game’s community. Both moves that he supports fully.
“I got a year ban [from Melee,] and I’m not arguing it. I think if you are fan of me, I don’t want anyone to harass the TOs. I will take the year ban from Majors and it is what it is,” Mang0 said. “I think that’s fair. A year, if they want to do a year and a half, two years, I’m up for it. Being a part of Melee is a privilege, and I unfortunately lost my privilege.”
Once he has the opportunity to appeal his ban, things might change, but for now, he will accept the punishment as part of atoning for the actions that led him to this point. "My plans are work on myself, get my channel going again and then, when I think I'm ready, I will work on the Melee part. The Melee aspect is not my biggest concern," Mang0 said.
When Will Mang0 Return to Streaming?
While the Melee element seems to have its own timeline, depending on the decision of individual tournament organizers, Mang0 does plan to return to streaming within the next month, once he feels like he is prepared to do so.
His content will change and include less Melee since he doesn’t need to play as much without a real goal to practice toward. He wants to shift the vibes of his stream to reflect the changes he is making to better himself when he does come back in two weeks, three weeks or even a month from now.