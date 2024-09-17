Esports illustrated

Marathon Is Going to Be Pay-to-Win, Leaving Gamers to Predict Its Downfall

Gamers are not excited for Marathon and are demanding Destiny 3.

Olivia Richman

It's been reported that Marathon is going to launched for $40 and might be pay-to-win.

Bungie announced its first non-Destiny game in 2023 and ever since, fans have been hearing various possibilities about the gameplay and price. Now, a new report by The Game Post has shared some information that changes the entirety of what players expected.

Marathon is said to be $40, following a premium pay-to-play model rather than the previously expected free-to-play model. This is a very unpopular choice that has players shocked since most FPS are free these days. Many are already comparing the game to Concord for this reason, a game that only lasted a few weeks.

In fact, Concord was also $40.

Marathon Continues to Shift Direction

Marathon is an extraction shooter that has changed a lot since it was first announced in 2023. This is partially due to a new Director, Joe Ziegler, taking over Bungie's project. He changed it from having customizable characters to having a roster of shooters with different strengths and abilities, known as classes.

Players are not feeling confident about Marathon — and not just because of its price. A lot of gamers are skeptical about it being an extraction shooter while others are bored of the concept of "heroes" in a game with differing abilities.

The biggest complaint, however, is that players wanted Destiny 3 instead.

A lot of gamers are predicting that Marathon will be "dead on arrival" but we will have to wait and see how the game shapes up and what we get to see ahead of launch. It could change Destiny fans' minds. Probably not, but maybe.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/News