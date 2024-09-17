Marathon Is Going to Be Pay-to-Win, Leaving Gamers to Predict Its Downfall
It's been reported that Marathon is going to launched for $40 and might be pay-to-win.
Bungie announced its first non-Destiny game in 2023 and ever since, fans have been hearing various possibilities about the gameplay and price. Now, a new report by The Game Post has shared some information that changes the entirety of what players expected.
Marathon is said to be $40, following a premium pay-to-play model rather than the previously expected free-to-play model. This is a very unpopular choice that has players shocked since most FPS are free these days. Many are already comparing the game to Concord for this reason, a game that only lasted a few weeks.
In fact, Concord was also $40.
Marathon Continues to Shift Direction
Marathon is an extraction shooter that has changed a lot since it was first announced in 2023. This is partially due to a new Director, Joe Ziegler, taking over Bungie's project. He changed it from having customizable characters to having a roster of shooters with different strengths and abilities, known as classes.
Players are not feeling confident about Marathon — and not just because of its price. A lot of gamers are skeptical about it being an extraction shooter while others are bored of the concept of "heroes" in a game with differing abilities.
The biggest complaint, however, is that players wanted Destiny 3 instead.
A lot of gamers are predicting that Marathon will be "dead on arrival" but we will have to wait and see how the game shapes up and what we get to see ahead of launch. It could change Destiny fans' minds. Probably not, but maybe.