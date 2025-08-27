New Amazon Games MOBA: March of Giants Closed Playtest Dates, How to Apply
A new competitor is entering the free-to-play fray. Amazon Games Montreal has just announced March of Giants, its next MOBA title. The game aims to combine steampunk fantasy with realistic wartime technology, also allowing players to construct Battlework structures and shape their own maps. Let's recap everything to know about the title, including how it works, its closed alpha playtest dates and how it could fare in the current industry.
What is March of Giants? The New Amazon Games MOBA
Amazon Games Montreal has a development team with experience in competitive titles, with many hailing from Rainbow Six Siege. The studio has just announced its next project: March of Giants self-describes as a "Free-to-play 4v4 War MOBA where you play as a Giant, lead an army of soldiers and deploy tactical structures known as "Battleworks" on a ravaged urban battlefield."
VP Christoph Hartmann says the team aims to bring a "fresh perspective" to the MOBA genre, distinguishing itself from existing titles. March of Giants also has a Steampunk aesthetic, combining "marvels of science and magic, and [...] the technology of the early 1900s." The game shares Rainbow Six Siege's gritty overtones, with a wartime setting and focus on world-building and storytelling. Xavier Marquis, Amazon Games' Creative Director, says "March of Giants represents our vision to bring the epic scale of war to the MOBA genre."
How Does March of Giants Work?
In March of Giants, each player selects a 'Giant', one of the game's main heroes. Giants are essentially super-soldiers, each with unique abilities that supplement their gameplay. They also have different classes, "from crowd controllers to burst and sustained damage specialists." 15 will be available upon the game's release, with 10 unlockable immediately and 5 available to obtain through progress. Each team contains 4 Giants, 1 for each player.
For example, Goliath is a Ranged Support Giant according to the game's Steam page. He has a ranged shot ability called 'Battle Mark' and an ability to shake off enemies attacking allies called 'Comrade's Call.'
Every Giant leads an army with thousands of mini soldiers. These soldiers defend the player's space and towers. Giants can command their soldiers, play to their strengths and transform the environments around them by building structures called "Battleworks." Instead of a traditional multi-laned map, the entire game's space becomes a constantly shifting battlefield. "Trenches, tanks and bunkers" will all pop up throughout the match.
March of Giants teams win the game by fully capturing their opponents' space and decimating their structures. It is a competitive title at its core, with progression opportunities. The game is also team-based, and the Amazon Games team wants players to continually interact with and support each other during combat.
When Does March of Giants Release? Closed Playtest
March of Giants is currently still in development, but it will host a closed playtest between Tuesday, September 2 and Wednesday, September 10 at:
- West Coast US (PT): 10 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 1 PM
This playtest is open to users in the following North American countries:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
The closed playtest represents an alpha version of March of Giants. It will only support English translations at first, and it is limited to PC players. Interested gamers must apply to enter through the title's Steam page here. If applicants make it through the process, they will receive an email notification. Specific PvP hours are in place, and competitive queue won't be active during the full closed alpha. However, even when the queues aren't online, players can still experiment with the different Giants and practice in a dedicated range.
What Does March of Giants Mean for the Esports Industry?
The game development industry is quite competitive, and 2024-2025 has been challenging for fresh releases. FPS titles Concord, Spectre Divide and XDefiant all famously flopped, and Bungie's as-of-yet unreleased game Marathon is already facing struggles. Mecha BREAK similarly saw a major player count tumble after its first few days of release.
However, most of these titles had one thing in common: their cost. Concord's high price point directly contributed to its demise, and Marathon's fans were not pleased at Bungie's confirmation it will be a "premium" title. Mecha BREAK, while technically free, contained a horde of expensive microtransactions. As a free-to-play game, March of Giants may have better luck finding an initial audience and maintaining traction. The game's Battleworks mechanic also provides a unique feature, and could distinguish it from many titles that can feel extremely similar.
Long-standing MOBAs League of Legends and DOTA 2 will likely serve as the title's main competition. The two have massive player bases and established esports presences, but smaller MOBAs still stay active in their periphery. For example, Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang both thrive in the mobile space.