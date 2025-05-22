Mario Kart World Goes 'Next Level' With New Race Structures and Switch 2 Magic
We are only a few weeks out from the release of Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2, and the team behind the game has been answering some questions about the game’s development. This includes sharing some very important potential timeline for Switch 2 games and the decisions that went into World’s gameplay.
With the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World dropping on June 5, players are slowly getting to see just how drastically different it will be compared to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Mario Kart World Was Designed to Take the Series to the ‘Next Level’
The approach Nintendo is taking with Mario Kart World doesn’t paint the game as just another entry in the franchise. According to the game’s development leads, World was always going to be taking what they viewed as a “perfect formula” from Mario Kart 8 and expand on the elements surrounding races and individual courses with a larger world.
This approach was reflected early on with the games name including World instead of a number, because the goal was to create a “a new kind of Mario Kart.”
“If the idea had just been to add more courses, then I think we would’ve called it Mario Kart 9,” World producer Kosuke Yabuki. “But, that wasn't our approach this time. We wanted to take the series to the next level. So, we decided to drop the numbering this time and go with a completely new title, Mario Kart World. So, we'd already added “MARIO KART WORLD” to the concept art from the early stages of development.”
Instead of just experiencing the thrill of races and interactivity on those courses, the team instead wanted players to be able to keep going “like Route 66” and connect to a bigger world. Races don’t just take place on courses, they span the roads and environment between, while those same spaces can later be explored while free roaming.
“We wanted players to experience being in the next area before they knew it, so we had to work out where to put impactful changes in scenery like landmarks so that we could realize that while still making it seamless,” World art director Masaaki Ishikawa said.
Mario Kart World Devs Reveal Potential Nintendo Switch 2 Timeline Secret
This series of developer interviews also revealed what many Nintendo fans expected, that Mario Kart World was originally being developed for the original Switch. We now know the game officially entered prototype development around 2017 when the Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were taking the world by storm.
This lines up perfectly with theories that the Booster Course Pass, which started releasing DLC tracks and content to the game in March 2022, five years after the game released, was just buying time until the Switch 2. That has also now been at least partially confirmed, with Yabuki saying the DLC would “give us a bit more time to continue development” as the focus of development shifted to the Switch 2.
That move to full development for Switch 2 opened many doors for the team, including the ability to keep some features that would have seen the game struggle to hit 60 fps on the original system.
“When we were developing for Nintendo Switch, we often worried whether we could find the right balance between planning and performance. Of course, the Switch system's performance is sufficient for developing different kinds of games, but if we had included everything we wanted to in this game's vast world, then it wouldn't have run at 60 fps and would have suffered from constant framerate drops,” programming director Kenta Sato said. “I think there were a lot of people on the team who were worried about whether we could really manage it. But once we decided to release this game on Switch 2, we expected our worries to evaporate all at once. I remember being overjoyed when I discovered we could express even more than we'd originally set out to.”
These comments now give us a bit of an extra look behind the scenes of first-party game development during the Switch lifecycle.
From what the developers note, 2020 is around the time the Switch 2’s technical specifications were communicated internally to developers to use as estimates for their work, with actual development units being provided later that year.
If Nintendo originally planned to develop and potentially release Mario Kart World for the original Switch but pivoted in 2020, that partially explains why only key early titles for the Switch received sequels or additional entities. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was originally developed for the Wii U before also launching with the Switch, so Tears of the Kingdom releasing as a Switch-exclusive makes perfect sense.
We still don’t have a perfect timeline that will explain away why we don’t have sequels for other early Switch successes, but the first few years of the Switch 2 are looking bright. Just going off of this interview, Nintendo’s first-party teams and studios have likely had the ability to actively work with Switch 2 hardware since 2020, meaning multiple projects that were in development at the time have had up to five years to cook.
Mario Kart World Races and Online - Esports Impact
With the Switch 2’s specs allowing the team to do more, Mario Kart World was able to bring in 24 player races, which will completely shift the nature of how the game works at a base level and in more competitive settings.
The developers didn’t touch much on any online features or limitations within these talks, but they did talk a lot about how different the actual racing experience will be overall, which plays directly into how players will interact with the game and each other.
“Yes, the previous game was for up to 12 players, and we decided fairly early on that this game would be for up to 24 players,” Yabuki said. “By creating long routes in a vast world, you could end up with players spread out in various places, which could diminish the sense that they're racing against each other. So, we figured that by increasing the number of racers, you'd be sure to see some competitive action here and there. Maybe that's a bit simplistic (laughs.)”
We do know that players will be able to free roam with each other online in some way, and it is unlikely Nintendo will put too many restrictions on the other modes that will be fully playable online. This means 24-player lobbies will lead to intense online competitions with battles between the actual courses and larger brackets.
“In this game, you don't just race on the courses. The areas between courses are also used for racing. So it's as if there are courses spread out all over the world, and if you were to add up all the possible variations, it would easily exceed 100,” Yabuki said. “Since it's now a single, interconnected world, it's hard to do a direct comparison with the last game, but in the pursuit of approachability and fun in this new, vast world, the volume of content we had to create in terms of visual design, programming, and audio increased dramatically. And as a result, the gameplay is more varied than ever before.”