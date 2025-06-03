Get an Early Look at Mario Kart World With CouRageJD and Valkyrae: Nintendo Switch 2 Preview
Mario Kart is one of Nintendo's oldest franchises. After over three decades of introducing fans to the gaming world and fostering esports competition, Mario Kart World will soon launch, bringing the community into a new era. Twitch streamers Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter have just announced an early access Nintendo Partnered stream to test the game. Here's everything you need to know about the stream date, its connection to the Mario Kart World launch, and how to watch.
CouRage and Valkyrae's Mario Kart World Stream
CouRage, who has 2.2 million Twitch followers, is well-known in the Halo and Call of Duty communities for his gameplay and casting. He also creates content for many other FPS titles. Valkyrae is an influencer and entrepreneur with 1.5 million Twitch followers and 4.8 million subscribers on YouTube. She posts gaming content in titles including VALORANT and Marvel Rivals, and has also participated in several streamer tournaments.
Along with gaming, CouRage and Valkyrae have another important trait in common: both are key players in the esports industry. As of 2021, the two content creators are official co-owners of the North American esports organization 100 Thieves. They play a significant role in the team's development and actively represent it on their platforms.
On June 3 2025, CouRage announced via X.com that he and Valkyrae will host an early access Mario Party World stream as Nintendo partners. CouRage called the event "an exciting opportunity that young Jack could never have imagined," later elaborating on a stream titled "Fun Announcement Today [...] Event This Week":
"We will be playing early on Mario Kart World, me and Valkyrae, live on stream [...] I can't believe this is even real life. [...] I can't wait, bro. This is gonna be so sick."
While CouRage had originally planned a short stream, he clarified to his chat that it might extend longer, saying: "Tomorrow's stream is only supposed to be 2 hours, but [Nintendo of America was like], 'you can play for much longer if you want'... I kind of just feel like playing Mario Kart World for a long session tomorrow. CouRage noted he is excited to 'discover the open world,' 'unlock characters' and test out the title's updated features.
Valkyrae also celebrated the occasion on X.com, saying "I'M SO EXCITED!" and clarifying the experience would include "an exclusive first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 and new Mario Kart World game."
CouRage and Valkyrae's Mario Kart World stream will reportedly occur on Wednesday, June 4 2025, one day before Mario Kart World's official release. It will most likely be available on the duo's Twitch and YouTube channels:
- twitch.tv/Valkyrae
- twitch.tv/CouRageJD
- youtube.com/@Valkyrae
- youtube.com/@CouRageJD
Related Article: Mario Kart World Release Date, Price, and New Features on Nintendo Switch 2
When Does Mario Kart World Launch?
Mario Kart World is set to launch worldwide on Thursday, June 5 2025. The title will feature several new game modes and updated movement mechanics, including rail grinding and wall leaps. It will be released simultaneously with the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's newest console. Mario Kart World is also exclusively available on the platform via physical copy or the Nintendo eShop.