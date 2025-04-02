Mario Kart World Release Date, Price, and New Features on Nintendo Switch 2
The first Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game ever revealed is a brand new Mario Kart title called Mario Kart World that aims to give players complete freedom with bigger races and maps.
Not only is Mario Kart World a brand-new entry for the franchise, it will also open world races and exploration like never before. With a mix of new modes and expanded features, it looks like this will be a fresh experience that adds to everything players love about Mario Kart.
When Does Mario Kart World Release?
Mario Kart World releases on June 5 alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. It will be one of the game’s launch titles, and is exclusive to the new system, meaning it will not be playable at all on the original Switch 2.
Not only that, but Mario Kart World will be featured in a limited-time Switch 2 console bundle available through Fall 2025. This is going to be a huge win for Nintendo, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling title on the original Switch and is going to convince plenty of players to get the system even if they don’t purchase any additional games right away.
Mario Kart World Price
You might want to take advantage of that bundle while you can too, as Mario Kart World is currently listed as being an $80 game. So far, based on early reveals, Nintendo does not plan to offer new titles at the typical $60 price tag gamers have enjoyed for so long.
Mario Kart World Modes and Content
Mario Kart World will feature multiple new modes and a franchise-first format that will let players “drive virtually anywhere” across courses and other environments.
Up to 24 players can compete in each Mario Kart World Race and Nintendo showed that courses are actually connected this time, meaning players can drive from one area to another to start the next race. A Free Roam option will also change things up, letting players explore like never before between the actual competition.
The entire game looks like it is connected via a few hub points, with roads spreading out from the center into different biomes that all look traversable. The game also features changing times and weather conditions.
A new mode called Knockout Tour adds a new way to compete, with players being tossed into a series of consecutive races that span multiple parts of the map. Checkpoints will be scattered throughout the shared course, eliminating any players who don’t make it through before the cut-off.
As for racing itself, the gameplay looks similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe but with new elements adding to the movement. This includes the ability to grind on rails, leap from wall to wall, and use other parts of each course to help you gain an edge over other racers—such as jumping into an open semi truck and blasting through the map.
Classic items like the Bullet Bill are obviously returning, but others like the Mega Mushroom briefly appeared too.
At one point, Mario was also shown eating a massive burger before changing costumes. This feature could be some kind of track-exclusive boost, though costumes for Luigi, Bowser, and Peach were also shown, meaning it could be a form of character customization.
Related Article: Everybody's Golf Hot Shots on Nintendo Switch 2 - Release Date, Online Play and More
Mario Kart World - Esports Impact
Mario Kart has an extremely dedicated online community that loves competing in casual and competitive events. With all the improvements the Switch 2 is providing to pair with an entirely new game, Mario Kart World has a chance to be the most unique “esports’ experience for the franchise yet.
Since there are no true breaks in the action due to the connected map, and 24 players are now allowed to enter, each race will be more intense than ever. Whether in the classic Grand Prix format or some hybrid built using the Free Roam and other features, World is definitely the most open and varied Mario Kart title yet.
Knockout Tour will also add a fresh element, allowing players to race in a completely new, almost battle royale style that mixes traditional Mario Kart elements with a dynamic elimination system. And that doesn’t even account for how speedrunners will be able to use the Free Roam feature and new movement to further break the game for better times.
Now we just need to hope that Nintendo can deliver a quality online experience without the shortcomings of its previous consoles.