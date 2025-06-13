Does Mario Kart World Have Split-Screen? Free Roam and Online Guide
Mario Kart World is dominating the gaming ecosystem right alongside the new Switch 2. Still, some odd design decisions are really making players question what Nintendo was thinking when putting the finishing touches on the game.
While the core gameplay, visuals, and music are receiving high praise, Mario Kart World doesn’t feature as much content as some of the franchise’s previous titles and has some quirky mechanics that hold certain elements back. One such omission is the surprising lack of split-screen options in specific game modes.
Does Mario Kart World Have Split Screen?
Yes, Mario Kart World does feature split-screen options for up to four players locally across most of its modes. This means you can sync up to four controllers to the system and enjoy racing with friends on a single console, whether it be on a TV or in handheld mode.
The modes that feature split-screen options are Grand Prix, Knockout Tour, VS Race, and Battle. You can even play online with a second player on the same console, but, unfortunately, that same option does not apply to Free Roam.
Free Roam has no direct way to play the main version of the mode directly on the same console with two or more players. Instead, it is entirely single-player unless you use an online lobby as a workaround, which severely limits certain elements, such as the mini-map and the overall on-screen presentation, while also requiring a Switch Online membership.
Can You Play Mario Kart World Free Roam With Friends?
Despite not having a local split screen option, Mario Kart World’s Free Roam mode does let you play with friends online while inhabiting the same instance.
By entering Online Play, you can host or join a lobby through the Friends menu or by using a Room ID. Once in a lobby, the game defaults to letting up to 24 players ride around in Free Roam at the same time if the lobby host doesn’t start a race.
Related Article: The Rivalry is Back: Can Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Compete With Mario Kart World?
Other Issues With Mario Kart World’s Free Roam Mode
There aren’t a lot of players complaining about the concept of Mario Kart World’s open-world mode, but Free Roam does have a lot of smaller issues with its execution beyond the lack of split-screen local play that makes it a bit of a pain.
There is plenty to do, but no real way to track your progress on any of the mode’s interactable content pieces like missions or Peach Medallions. You can see how many blocks are left in each area surrounding one of the game’s main courses, which act as fast travel points on the world map, but that is about it, leaving the map feeling a bit undercooked.
Similarly, the mini-map doesn’t serve much of a purpose outside of telling you what objects are nearby from an aerial view using icons. There is no compass or additional markers, so you won’t be checking it much unless you are in an area searching for a specific object.
P-Switch missions are a great addition that gives players reasons to explore all over the map and take on trials, but you can’t track their completion or the stickers you earn from each area, and once you finish them, the world becomes a bit dull. Perhaps adding a feature where players can start races from certain locations or more interactions with the other characters riding around the Free Roam map could fix this.
Overall, Free Roam is still being received positively, especially because it adds the element of riding from course to course between active races, but Reddit user Quentin-Code said it best by describing the world’s design is amazing, but the mode is missing a deeper purpose.
“To me the 'world' part of Mario Kart World feels rushed. It’s like they had this idea of all tracks and connecting roads, but then saw the deadline and remembered that the race(s) themselves had to be fun: so they focused on making good tracks (which is the most important part and feels awesome in that game,)” Quentin said. “But then remembered that they had this whole world that was not really exploited, and added some objectives on the map (such as P switches). The fact that it isn’t even a main mode (like Knockout, Grand Prix, etc) but a side “+” access says a lot to me. The design of the world is amazing but it feels missing purpose and way underexploited.”
Related Article: Mario Kart World Reviews Are In: Praise for Open World and New Mechanics
Mario Kart World Split Screen - Esports Impact
Unless someone is looking to enter a strange doubles event of some kind, Mario Kart World’s split-screen options have never really had an impact on the competitive or speedrunning side of the franchise. That being said, local play options carry significant weight when it comes to casual players.
While you can play the usual races and side modes with up to four players in a split-screen format, the fact that kids won’t be able to hand their friend on the couch the second Joy-Con and ride around in Free Roam together is a travesty. It severely limits the appeal of the mode unless you want to sync up with friends online after riding around on your own for a bit and completing some of the challenge missions.
As Crossplay’s Patrick Klepek notes, there is a workaround using the Wireless Mode to trick the game into letting you access Free Roam with two players on the same machine. However, it takes away features like the mini-map and has a constant message at the bottom of the screen that notes the lobby is waiting for more players, which works but isn’t what his kids and thousands of kids around the world want to do—and it takes extra steps that they might not know about.
“I get there are questions about frame rate, progression, etc. But there are answers,” Klepek said. “My youngest doesn’t really rationalize. She started crying and it broke my heart.”
Hopefully a future patch will fix this and let something that is clearly already possible within the game be included as an option. Instead, it is just a bummer that so much of World’s other content is viewed in such a positive light.