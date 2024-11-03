Mario Party Jamboree: 10 Tips to Crush Your Friends
Super Mario Party Jamboree has only just released, but fans of the board game franchise are already finding strategies that they can use to gain victory over opponents. There are seven boards in Jamboree, so you may need to know a bit about each map and Jamboree Buddy if you want to defeat your family and friends.
If you're looking for Mario Party Jamboree tips and strategies, then you're in the right place. These are the ten most important strategies you should always employ while partying like there's no tomorrow. Some of the tips below only apply to certain boards or while playing with the Pro Rules setting.
1. Collect All Four Stamps On Rainbow Galleria
Rainbow Galleria has a lot of unique mechanics, including a stamp sheet that you can use to collect various stamps throughout the board. You can eventually turn in your Stamp Card for 50 coins if you have every stamp, or 10 coins per each if you haven't finished the sheet yet.
Although it may be tempting to take the extra coins even if you haven't collected every stamp, it's better to save it until it's complete. Maximum coins can determine who wins the match, so you'll need as many as possible to increase your chances of securing victory.
2. Use Special Dice if You Have Mario as a Jamboree Buddy
Each Jamboree Buddy grants the user a unique ability or bonus, so there are many ways to devise strategies around the Buddy mechanic. Mario increases your dice roll's final number by up to 8 points, so it's worth using special dice and other items while you're working hand-in-hand with the Italian plumber.
If you're trying to reach a star or other point of interest around the board, then Mario is one of the best Jamboree Buddies to have on your side. If you don't have any special dice but you happen to gain Mario as a friend, then at least you'll still have a slightly better dice roll than usual.
3. Steal Coins, Not Stars
While playing Mario Party Jamboree, you'll have a chance to steal coins or stars at multiple points in a match. Although stealing coins instead of stars may sound counterproductive, it's often the best way to go, especially if you are playing with seasoned players who understand each board.
The reason that stealing coins is better than stars is because once you steal a star from another player, they're definitely going to want it back. Often, a player will make it their mission to retrieve the stolen star, so picking coins to steal and choosing a random opponent is the best way to avoid opponents out for blood. If you end up losing the star, then you've wasted 50 coins, and that's not a worthwhile gamble while playing competitively.
4. Buy Items At The Beginning Of A Match
This tip is only relevant while playing with Pro Rules turned on because shops run out of stock while playing with the competitive ruleset. If you get to a shop on your first or second turn, it's wise to pick up a Double Dice or other useful item that you can save until later.
It's advisable to wait until future turns to use your items though. For example, if you use Double Dice at the beginning of a match when you don't have a lot of coins, it won't be worth making it to the star since you can't buy it anyway.
5. Choose Coins When You Land On A Lucky Space
With Pro Rules, the Lucky Space has undergone an exciting transformation. You can now choose your reward for landing on a Lucky Space - a Double Dice or 10 coins. Double Dice only cost 5 coins to buy, so you're better off taking the 10 coins and then buying a Double Dice in the shop.
As long as Double Dice isn't sold out yet, the extra coins will always be the better option since you'll get an extra 5 on top of the special dice. Now, you can use your new coins to buy a second item or put them toward a star.
6. Place a 10-Coin Steal Trap On Lucky Spaces
The 10-Coin Steal Trap is a powerful item in Mario Party Jamboree. You can place it on any spot you wish, and if an opponent lands on it, then they have to give you 10 coins. Although it can be placed anywhere, Lucky Spaces are by far the best because it will help reverse the bonus that your opponent just received.
Placing the trap on a regular blue or red space may be alright, but it won't help offset the situation nearly as much since Lucky Spaces offer the highest coin reward. You can also place a 10-Coin Steal Trap on special spaces, but whether you should depends on very specific circumstances.
7. Buy Stars When You Have A Jamboree Buddy
Gaining a Jamboree Buddy comes with a ton of benefits, but perhaps the most useful feature is the ability to perform certain actions twice. You can buy two stars when you have a Jamboree Buddy, and Princess Peach cuts the price of stars in half if she's following you.
If you can, try to get to a star while you have a Jamboree Buddy so that you can double your reward. It's also a good idea to save special dice and other items if you think you can secure a follower during your current match.
8. Pick The Cellular Shopper When A Match Begins
If you're playing with Pro Rules, then you'll get to pick an item at the beginning of each match. The best item to pick is the Cellular Shopper because it allows you to summon the Koopa Troopa Shop anywhere on the board. Although the Warp Block and Chomp Call are also strong contenders, the Cellular Shopper is better because shop items are in limited supply.
If you can summon a shop whenever you want, then you can beat your opponents to buying an item at any point in a match. The versatility of the Cellular Shopper makes it the best item to choose from in Mario Party Jamboree.
9. Prioritize Defeating The Winning Opponent During Minigames
This tip may sound basic at first, however, it's easy to get lost in the fun during minigames. While competing, you should always prioritize beating the player with the most stars, coins, or items since minigames can level the playing field when you're in a pinch.
Even if you defeat the winning player but still lose to a different opponent, you'll have prevented them from racing even further ahead of you, which will help you win in the end. Likewise, it's always better to defeat the player in last place at the end of the minigame.
10. Avoid Waluigi Like The Plague
Waluigi may be a fan-favorite character, but he's a pain in the behind in Mario Party Jamboree. When an opponent has Waluigi as a Jamboree Buddy, they can steal between 3-8 coins whenever they pass you on the board. Usually, you'd want to be near the Jamboree Buddy because you can steal them if you pass your opponent, but Waluigi is a unique circumstance.
Always move in the opposite direction of Waluigi. Otherwise, you might lose a few coins. It could be worthwhile trying to steal Waluigi from the opponent, but only if it's Waluigi's first round since Jamboree Buddies only last for three turns.
