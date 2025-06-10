Six Vaulted Marvel Rival Skins are Returning — 616 Vault Event
Just 6 months after its arrival, Marvel Rivals has assembled a sizable skin selection. Players enjoy expressing their elegance with the Hellfire Gala set and popping off with the Fantastic Four's Future Foundation getups. If you haven't had a chance to score your favorite skin yet, don't worry — Marvel Rivals is bringing some of its most popular costumes back to the store in a limited-time return. Let's explore everything we know about the 616 Vault event, including the available skins and their impact on the game.
Marvel Rivals Announces 616 Vault Skin Event
On June 10 2025, Marvel Rivals officially announced its 616 Vault event. This limited-time offering will return 6 of its fan-favorite cosmetic bundles to the store, following an 'Earth 616' dimension Marvel lore theme. The bundles will coincide with Marvel Rivals' next Patch, arriving on Thursday, June 12.
When Will the Marvel Rivals 616 Vault Skin Event Go Live?
According to Marvel Rivals' official X.com account, the 616 Vault skin release will occur on Friday, June 13 2025 at 2 AM UTC. The drop will fall on Thursday, June 12 in some locations. Here's a conversion of that time for each major in-game region:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 12th at 7 PM
- East Coast (EDT): June 12th at 10 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 13th at 3 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 13th at 4 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): June 13th at 11 AM
The skin lines will only stay in the Marvel Rivals Store for 1 week. On Friday, June 20, they will disappear, also at 2 AM UTC.
What Skins are in the Marvel Rivals 616 Vault Set?
There are 6 skins total in Marvel Rivals' 616 Vault release. These include costumes for Groot, Hawkeye, Magik, Venom, Captain America and Rocket Raccoon. Here's a full list of which specific items are available:
- Holiday Happiness Groot
- Galactic Fangs Hawkeye
- Frozen Demon Magik
- Snow Symbiote Venom
- Galactic Talon Captain America
Community members are especially enthusiastic about the Snow Symbiote Venom skin. Venom is one of Marvel Rivals' most lighthearted characters, and mains enjoy swinging around the map, dunking on enemies and hitting that twerk emote after kills. Frozen Demon Magik is another popular pick.
However, some players are also expressing frustration since Marvel Rivals previously advertised many of these skins as limited-time or exclusive beta offers. User @DocMyles Johnson says on X.com, "It sort of sucks that people can get these again [... vaulting] your old costumes make people feel like they have something numbered and exclusive."
How Much Will the Marvel Rivals 616 Vault Skins Cost?
Marvel Rivals has not yet commented on how much the 616 Vault Skin Bundles will cost. However, since each bundle has previously appeared in the shop, we have a record of their original prices:
- Holiday Happiness Groot: 1,400 Units (About 15 USD)
- Galactic Fangs Hawkeye: 1,400 Units (About 15 USD)
- Frozen Demon Magik: 1,400 Units (About 15 USD)
- Snow Symbiote Venom: 2,000 Units (About 21 USD)
- Galactic Talon Captain America: 1,400 Units (About 15 USD)
How to Get the Marvel Rivals 616 Vault Skins
Once they go live, players can obtain the Marvel Rivals 616 Vault skins from the Marvel Rivals Store. To access the store, simply open the game's home page and navigate to the top middle of the screen. The 616 Vault skins should appear on Featured cosmetic banners, but if they are still difficult to find, players can filter using the Costumes tab on either the Store page or their preferred Hero's page. The yellow Purchase button will appear on the bottom right of the screen.
Most Marvel Rivals store skins cost Units, the game's premium currency. Players can obtain Units from the Battle Pass or by converting Lattice from the in-game Currency store at a 1:1 ratio. After purchasing, players can equip skins in the game's Heroes tab by selecting them from Costumes.
Esports Impact
The 616 Vault skins contain various Marvel Rivals characters, each with different statuses in the current meta. Notably, three of the selections are Vanguard tanks. Captain America is enjoying a high 53.06% win rate in Diamond+, according to the tracking site rivalsmeta.com. However, Groot and Venom sit at the lower end of tank effectiveness, with rates of 49.25% and 47.05%, respectively.
Rocket Raccoon remains popular, boasting the highest Diamond+ Strategist win rate of 54.15%. Magik is similarly fortunate, boasting the highest Duelist stats at 55.53%. This Marvel Rivals skin release caters to popular meta characters and is likely to increase their pick rates. In addition, players can expect faster queue times and more active lobbies once they release with the upcoming patch since these events usually cause a player count spike.