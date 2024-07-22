Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock Abilities Remind Players of Old Mercy Ultimate
Marvel Rivals is getting another closed beta next week and you'll be able to play a new support hero, Adam Warlock.
On July 19, Marvel Rivals announced that Adam Warlock has joined the roster and will playable during the closed beta. The dramatic post called the superhero the "peak of human evolution" and the "perfect being," with the ability to manipulate cosmic power in hopes of taking down the darkness.
The post also included a short video that shows off some of Adam Warlock's gameplay.
Adam Warlock Abilities and Gameplay
Adam Warlock is a Strategist, using his kit to support his teammates and damage enemies. There's been some controversy surrounding Adam Warlock since he has abilities that resurrect fallen allies. He has an AoE revive that brings back heroes and villains within its radius with a very small sliver of health as well as an ability that lets him resurrect himself.
A lot of Marvel Rivals supporters felt a bit concerned with these powerful abilities. It's reminded many of Mercy's old kit in the first Overwatch, where she could revive her entire team with her ultimate. Adam Warlock's version isn't as powerful but it's still quite questionable in the already unbalanced game.
This isn't the first time that Marvel Rivals was accused of copying Overwatch 2. When the game was first announced, players immediately noted that the maps were quite similar to Overwatch 2, including both their appearance and structure. Since both are hero shooters, it felt even more like a clone, although many had hopes that a superhero version of Overwatch 2 may be an improvement.
Unfortunately, the previous beta had mixed results with FPS fans. Many noted that the DPS style characters were the most fun and powerful to play. Teams were largely made up of only damage-focused characters, with tanks and support barely making up any team compositions. This had many players demanding role lock as a future update.
Hopefully Marvel Rivals feels a bit more balanced in the upcoming beta, which takes place the week of July 23. Get ready to try out Adam Warlock and Venom!