Marvel Rivals adds Marvel's Spider-Man 2 crossover skin
Marvel Rivals has announced its latest crossover skin, and for once the game is venturing outside of Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers to another one of Marvel's gaming greats. Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is arriving on PC on January 30, 2025, and to celebrate, NetEase is adding the game's Advanced Suit 2.0 to Marvel Rivals on the same day. And despite this being based on the PlayStation exclusive series, this skin will be available on all platforms, so no need to worry if you're on Xbox.
NeteEase announced the collaboration via tweet earlier today and confirmed that it would be available in the in-game shop on the 30th. No pricing info was given. However, based on the existing MCU crossover skins, I would expect the skin to be priced at around 1,800 Units and bundled with some extras like MVP animations and icons.
This marks Spider-Man's second crossover skin in Marvel Rivals, as he already has a skin based on 2021's Spider-Man No Way Home. However, this crossover is a bit more fitting as Marvel Rivals has veteran voice actor Yuri Lowenthal voicing the wall crawler, who just so happens to be best known as the voice of Spider-Man in Insomniac's series. This means not only will your Spider-Man look like the PlayStation version, but he'll sound like him too.