Marvel Rivals: All Blade Abilities Leaked

Some leaked heroes ability names from TheGabenZone



**-Blade's Kit Names-**



Weapon 1: Katana

Weapon 2: Hunting Shotgun



Passive: Bloodline Liberation

Ability 1: Stomp and Slash

Ability 2: Dark Night Attack

Ability 3: Fang Deflect

Ultimate: New Moon pic.twitter.com/lKxOQX9jqx