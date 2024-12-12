Marvel Rivals: All Blade Abilities Leaked
Marvel Rivals is a smash success, and its characters are becoming fan-favorites around the world. Now, fresh information has revealed more about a newcomer joining their ranks: half-human half-vampire hero Blade will arrive in Marvel Rival's future. Leakers have revealed Blade's full profile including his weapons, ability kit and sprite — let's explore.
Who is Blade?
Blade is the half-human, half-vampire Marvel character and S.H.I.E.L.D. superhero. His real name is Eric Brooks, and he originally hails from London. He gained his vampirism at birth after a vampire killed his mother. While Blade has experienced various arcs of vampire hunting, he has also accepted his vampire side by becoming a 'Daywalker'. He uses his powers of superhuman strength, strong perception and accelerated healing to fight evil. Blade was a member of Marvel's Nightstalkers before joining Vanguard and working with the Avengers.
Blade in Marvel Rivals
Blade was previously leaked as an upcoming hero earlier in the month by dataminers. In-game information revealed he had been coded into the game along with other Marvel icons such as the members of the Fantastic Four, Jean Grey and Emma Frost.
On December 10, 2024, reputable Marvel Rivals X.com leak account @Rivals_Leaks revealed Blade's full ability kit and Marvel Rivals sprite. In-game Blade looks slightly different from his previous iterations, with a fresh outfit and new, modern design. Blade wears a collared black trenchcoat with red accents. He has sigil-like tattoos and wears slim, Matrix style sunglasses. He also carries a gold, black and red sword, which his kit refers to as a 'katana'.
All Marvel Rivals Blade Weapons and Abilities:
- Weapon 1: Katana
- Weapon 2: Hunting Shotgun
- Passive: Bloodline Liberation
- Ability 1: Stomp and Slash
- Ability 2: Dark Night Attack
- Ability 3: Fang Deflect
- Ultimate: New Moon
We still don't know what category of hero Blade will be, but his kit does give us some ideas. Marvel Rivals characters typically have three roles: Duelist, Strategist and Vanguard. Duelists are aggressive and take fights, Strategist heroes protect and enable their teammates to make plays. Vanguard heroes are 'tanky' and have high survivability. Most players believe Blade will be a Duelist because of his abilities' names including aggressive words such as 'Attack' and 'Slash'.