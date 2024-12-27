Marvel Rivals: All Human Torch Leaked Abilities
Fantastic Four member 'Human Torch' will soon bring fiery flair to Epic Games' ability shooter Marvel Rivals. New leaks have revealed the hero's alleged profile, class and attacks — plus, they indicate he may arrive sooner than we think. Here's everything we know about Human Torch, his lore, his release date and all his abilities.
Who is Human Torch?
Human Torch, also known as Johnny Storm, is a Marvel superhero and a member of the Fantastic Four. He works alongside the Invisible Woman, The Thing and Mister Fantastic to fight injustice and maintain peace.
Johnny Storm is Sue Storm's younger brother. The two grew up in Long Island, New York. After Sue left for college, the siblings met science prodigy Reed Richards and his best friend Ben Grimm. The Storms, Richards and Grimm were later exposed to cosmic rays after participating in an experimental rocket ship flight. The four all crash-landed and realized they had obtained new powers. Richards became 'Mr Fantastic', Sue Storm became the 'Invisible Woman' and Grimm was transformed into 'The Thing.' Meanwhile, Johnny Storm became the 'Human Torch'.
As the 'Human Torch', Johnny Storm can manipulate fire, turn his body into plasma and fly. He is also extremely strong, knowledgeable about science and skilled at combat.
All Marvel Rivals Human Torch Abilities
On December 24 2024, Marvel Rivals leak account @Rivals_Leaks posted an image which allegedly confirms Human Torch's addition to Marvel Rivals. While Marvel Rivals and Epic Games have not commented on the leaks, they include Human Torch's full art, profile and ability set.
Human Torch has a variety of fire-themed abilities in Marvel Rivals. They largely match his lore-specific powers and prioritize mobility and damage. Human Torch will reportedly be a Duelist hero, focusing on intense in-game battles. His abilities will complement Storm and make them effective together in team comps.
In-game, Human Torch wears a blue and white jumpsuit uniform. He has blonde hair, bright orange skin and flames flowing from his body. Human Torch is listed as a three-star character, meaning he requires some skill to play but is not as difficult as other heroes.
Attacks
- Fire Cluster: "Launch forward a spittable fireball."
Team-Up Abilities
- Omega Fire: "Storm can consume one of Human Torch's fire tornadoes into her Ultimate to ignite her hurriance. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm's hurricane into a fiery hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any fire tornadoes caught in its path."
Abilities
- Supernova (Q): "Unleash shock waves to damage enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado."
- Plasma Body (Left Shift): "Enter a state of accelerated ascent."
- Pyro-Prison (E): "Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies."
- Flaming Meteor (F): Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies.
- Blazing Blast (Right Click): Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area.
When Will Human Torch Arrive to Marvel Rivals?
According to the reputable X.com leak account @Rivals_Leaks, Human Torch and several other new Marvel Rivals characters will arrive on January 10, 2025. This means fans can ring in the new year with fun, fresh strategies and their favorite fire-themed hero.