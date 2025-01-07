Marvel Rivals — All Invisible Woman Abilities Revealed
With Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls here, and the Fantastic Four joining the game along with it, Susan Storm is ready to take the field of battle—with an interesting lineup of abilities.
The Marvel Rivals team has kept details about the Fantastic Four under wraps, only sharing a few limited pieces of info before Season 1 actually drops on Jan. 10. Thanks to several dataminers, however, we have a full list of the Invisible Woman’s abilities and moves ahead of her upcoming preview trailer.
All Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman Leaked Abilities
With the release of Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls on Jan. 10, Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman, will join the game’s playable roster alongside Mister Fantastic. The remaining members of the Fantastic Four will be released later in the season.
The Invisible Woman is confirmed to be a Strategist, meaning she will have abilities to support and heal her allies—fitting of her role in the Fantastic Four. Likewise, Mister Fantastic has been confirmed as a Duelist, though his moves will provide more utility than your typical offensive powerhouse.
For Sue, she appears to have a mixed focus on healing and area control, with moves that provide shields or impact enemies within specific spots. We don’t have a full breakdown of her official moves yet, but here is what the different leaks have shown us, which you should take lightly until confirmation is given.
- Primary Fire: Heals allies and damages enemies.
- Wide Shield: Gives a teammate a large front-facing shield.
- Knockback Tunnel: Creates a pathway with knockback effects.
- Gravity Bomb: Applies damage over time and crowd control in a specified area.
- Ultimate: Deploys a wide healing ring at a chosen location.
- She will also have a double jump.