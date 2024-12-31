Marvel Rivals — All Mr Fantastic Abilities Revealed
The Fantastic Four are some of Marvel's most iconic superheroes. Mr Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing have captivated the world with their powers and unique personalities. Now, the group will arrive in Epic Games' hero shooter Marvel Rivals so fans can save the day with their superpowers.
Most recently, leakers have revealed the Fantastic Four's leader Mr Fantastic's full ability set — let's explore everything we know about Mr Fantastic, his lore, and his in-game abilities.
Who is Mr Fantastic?
Reed Richards, also known by his superhero alias 'Mr Fantastic', is the leader of Marvel's elite Fantastic Four superhero squad. Richards, a child prodigy, was born in California and traveled the world for his education. He later pursued a degree at State University in New York, where his original roommate was Victor Von Doom (who would later become the infamous Doctor Doom). He later swapped roommates, and his next roommate Ben Grimm became his best friend.
Richards later met Sue Storm, and the two fell in love. After Richards graduated, he reunited with Ben, Sue and Sue's younger brother Johnny Storm in California while researching spaceflight. The four stole a rocket, the Marvel-1, and flew into space. During the flight, cosmic radiation gave them superpowers. Richards became Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm became Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm became Human Torch and Ben Grimm became The Thing.
Mr Fantastic's powers center around his extreme plasticity. He can stretch and shift his body to reach far objects, shield from gunfire and change his shape. In the present day, the Fantastic Four travel the Marvel universe fighting for justice.
All Marvel Rivals Mr Fantastic Leaked Abilities
On December 31 2024, Marvel Rivals leak account @MRivalsUpdates leaked Mr Fantastic's full in-game ability set on X.com. Mr Fantastic's abilities appear to focus on his plasticity powers, and they seem to provide high mobility and survival potential.
Mr Fantastic will possibly be a Vanguard hero, but Epic Games has not confirmed his class. If Mr Fantastic is a Vanguard, he will have a tankier build. Vanguards typically peel for squishier team members, help their teammates take space and occasionally dive weakened enemies depending on their kit. This would line up with his kit's emphasis on survivability.
All Marvel Rivals Mr Fantastic Abilities:
- Braniac Bounce (Q): "Leap and smash, knocking back enemies within range. Upon hitting an enemy, leap again up to six times."
- Reflexive Rubber (Left Shift): "Stretch body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the targeted direction."
- Flexible Elongation (E): "Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies and granting bonus health to allies."
- Rubber Grip (Right Click): "Extend arms forward to entangle hit enemies, then press LEFT CLICK to select and yank two more enemies."
- Elastic Strength (Passive): "Skills generate Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that restores Health and boosts even more damage."
- Elastic Punch (Left Click): "Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies."