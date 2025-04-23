Marvel Rivals April 25 Patch Notes - New Skins, Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode, and More
- Get ready to experince a Giant-Size Brain Blast!
- More new skins for heroes like Loki are coming in hot.
- Bug fixes and key changes to areas of the game are included too.
Marvel Rivals is pushing forward with a new game mode and additional updates for its usual weekly content drop, giving players access to giant brains, more Japanese-inspired costumes, and additional game fixes.
On April 25, Marvel Rivals’ next weekly update will add the Giant-Size Brain Blast game mode along with the expected new skins and hotfix patch. Players will be able to enjoy this new way to play in short bursts throughout the rest of the month and into May, with more content set to drop in the near future.
Marvel Rivals April 25 Patch Notes: Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode and Hero Changes
Giant-Size Brain Blast Mode
Coming to the game for a limited time, Giant-Size Brain Blast is a new game mode that will see Marvel Rivals heroes expand their mind—literally.
Every hero featured in Giant-Size Brain Blast will have their head and its subsequent hitbox expanded, making it easier to land hits on the absurdly proportioned characters. This mode will include its own set of leaderboards and rewards, which will be given out to top performers over set periods of playtime.
Rewards for Giant-Size Brain Blast include player titles and an exclusive emote. Here is the current schedule for when you can play Giant-Size Brain Blast:
- April 25 to 28 at 12 UTC
- May 2 to 5 at 12 UTC
How to Get the Peach Momoko Loki and Hela Skins
Two more Peach Momoko-designed costumes are dropping on April 24, this time for Loki and Hela.
Both the Loki - Shin Sagi-Shi Bundle and Hela - Yami no Karasu Bundle will be added ot the shop at 10pm ET on April 24. Embrace these youkai folktales in the in-game Store, and expect a few more drops from this set of skins in the coming weeks.
In addition to the new skins, Brain Blast Emotes will also be released for heroes like The Thing and Thor. An additional change is also coming, as Luna Snow's Cyber Tunes emote is now continuous instead of a timed activation.
Changes to Lord Proficiency
A slight change is being made to Lord Proficiency progression in Marvel Rivals with this update, though it shouldn’t impact too many players.
Starting on April 25, players will have a set amount of Lord Proficiency points that they can gain from playing Doom Matches or Conquest modes. This amount used to be uncapped, but NetEase Games is making this change to make “your hero proficiency is about to get as lordly as your feats!”
Quick Play and Competitive games will still give you infinite Lord Proficiency on repeatable missions for all heroes, so this will only change how quickly a small subsect of players will reach Lord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue where players would sometimes find themselves stuck on the round-switch transition screen.
- Fixed a glitch on the Krakoa map where the emote wheel occasionally couldn't be used, except for the bottom-right segment.
- Fixed a Faction system bug where after a single name change, the name could not be changed again even after the cooldown period.
- Fixed an issue in the Faction Recruit interface where non-leaders saw a "Only Leader Can Select" label on the Confirm button.
- Coaches now have an option to hide opponent voting displays in Competitive matches when using Custom Game - Tournament Room settings.
- Fixed an issue where the first time entering a new season's Battle Pass screen or the moment when season-end settlement pops up and rapidly switching to the next page would sometimes cause the navigation bar to vanish.
- Multiple terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas have been fixed.
Hero Changes
- Emma Frost's Diamond Dynamite: Fixed a glitch in Diamond Form where her Carbon Crush would sometimes catapult foes underground or off the map.
- Mister Fantastic's Fantastic Flex Fix: Resolved an issue when Flexible Elongation aimed at enemies through portals would occasionally twist his movement trajectory into the wrong direction.
- Invisible Woman's Shield Surge Update: Fixed an error in the recovery rate of Invisible Woman's Guardian Shield.
- Iron Fist's Chaotic Kick: Squashed a bug causing Iron Fist's K'un-Lun Kick to rollback in high-latency battles suddenly.
- Psylocke's Wing Shurikens Tweak: Fixed a glitch where Psylocke's Wing Shurikens would sometimes lose damage after striking Loki's arm.
- Star-Lord's Sleepy Swagger: Resolved an issue where Star-Lord's Spartax Slumber emote was missing his signature facial animations when used during a match.
- Squirrel Girl's Animated Antics Revival: Corrected an issue with Squirrel Girl's default emote where facial expressions were missing when used in a match.
Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast Patch - Esports Impact
This patch is not what most players want to see, as there are calls for balance adjustments already in the air after two weeks of Season 2 being live.
Updates like this, excluding the new limited-time game mode, happen every week. Players are starting to grow accustomed to new costumes and hotfixes being announced at the same time, with mostly similar content included, which leads to demands for more, even though these updates are important for both the casual and competitive aspects of the game.
We should see a balance patch that actually introduces hero adjustments in the coming weeks as we reach the halfway mark between Season 2 and 2.5. That will likely include the first set of nerfs or changes for Emma Frost, who continues to be a dominant hero in the current meta.