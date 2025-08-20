Marvel Rivals August 21 Patch Notes - Blade Buffs, Resource Rumble Mode and More
Marvel Rivlas is dropping a new balance patch, though it might be the smallest one the game has ever seen, considering it is only nerfing three heroes.
During Season 3, the Marvel Rivals team has been more active in balancing problematic heroes, though it feels like some of the more recent patches have missed the mark. This time, Human Torch and Loki are getting punished for their high usage, while Blade gets buffed as the developers try to find a sweet spot to make the daywalker brawl-ready.
Marvel Rivals August 21 Patch Notes
Blade
“The Daywalker's resilience just slightly leveled up. Blade's got more staying power for those midnight brawls!”
- Increase Lifesteal gained during Bloodline Awakening from 60% to 65%. Reduce self-healing reduction from 40% to 35%.
Human Torch
“Johnny Storm's heat is still on, but his flame's been dialed back just enough for ground heroes to catch their breath!”
- Reduce Flame Field (right-click on terrain) Damage Over Time from 25/s to 20/s.
- Reduce Pyro-Prison Damage Over Time from 50/s to 40/s.
Loki
“The God of Mischief and his illusions are a tad less punishing!”
- Reduce Mystical Missile damage dealt by Loki and his illusions to enemies from 30 to 25. (Healing for teammates remains unchanged.)
The biggest complaint around this patch appears to be that Loki is getting hit again while Luna Snow remains unchanged. Perhaps those changes will come with the release of Season 4.
Other Changes Coming to Marvel Rivals
Also coming on Aug. 21 is the new game mode Resource Rumble, which will have players battling it out on Klyntar: Throne of Knull across three phases. Players will need to collect resources in multiple rounds by controlling the active points, with the team with the most resources having an edge heading into the third phase, where you need to steal resources from the opposing team to win.
The Quick Match version of this mode will go live on Aug. 21, with a competitive queue also coming at a later date.
To pair with this patch and new mode, players will also get access to the new Ancient Powers Awaken event and several new skins, such as the Extrembiote Armor skin for Iron Man.