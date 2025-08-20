Marvel Rivals August 21 Patch Notes - Blade Buffs, Resource Rumble Mode and More

Klyntar's Resource Rumble is coming on August 21 UTC!



Join Level Designer Jianhao as he introduces the chaos: The Symbiotes tremble under Knull's rising power as he awakens. Now, the core of Klyntar is shifting, and every second counts.



Team-Up, seize the power in the Symbiote… pic.twitter.com/Xgx8SpH7dh