Marvel Rivals August 28 Patch Notes - Chrono-Storm Event, Adam Warlock and Blade Fixes
Near the end of August, Marvel Rivals announced an incremental patch that details all the upcoming content and addresses minor bug fixes concerning maps, modes, costumes, and heroes. The state of the game is fairly calm after the team's recent matchmaking video, so all the information in the patch notes is minor — no balance changes to shift the meta.
The update goes live on August 28 at 2 AM PST/5 AM EST, and the developers confirmed that players can jump right in after updating their client without worrying about any server downtime.
Marvel Rivals August 28 Patch Notes Overview: Chrono-Storm Event Goes Live
While not necessarily a new in-game mode, Marvel Rivals is becoming more generous with its secondary currency, letting you gain double Chrono Tokens from August 28 to September 12 as part of the limited-time Chrono-Storm Event.
You can rack up these doubled rewards through the Weekly, Challenge, and Season Missions, and earn up to 2,000 additional Chrono Tokens. You can then, of course, use these Tokens to unlock rewards from the Season Pass. All of the missions will refresh at their normal intervals.
New Scarlet Witch Emoji Bundle and Legendary Skin Coming to Marvel Rivals
Once the update goes live, you'll also be able to purchase the Legendary Scarlet Witch Phoenix Chaos skin either separately or in the Phoenix Chaos Bundle. The bundle will cost 2,200 Units and include a Legendary Skin, MVP animation, emote, nameplate, and a spray.
Other than that, there's also a Scarlet Witch Emoji Bundle on the way. Although details aren't confirmed, it'll likely include six emojis and cost 600 Units like the other existing emoji bundles.
Core Fixes For Blade, Adam Warlock, Throne of Knull, And More
All Platforms
- Fixed an issue where the "Hold to Skip" button wouldn't respond after a battle during a no-downtime update.
- Fixed a bug preventing costume changes during a Warm-up Doom Match.
- Fixed an issue where surrendering during the preparation phase could cause the match to not end properly
- Resolved an issue where the Presidential Attire Loki costume could not be shared due to blocked words.
Maps and Modes
- Fixed an issue in the Throne of Knull map, where dynamic Symbiote changes could trap heroes in abnormal terrain.
Heroes
- Adam Warlock's Cosmic Comeback Correction: Fixed a cosmic conundrum where Adam Warlock's Ultimate Ability Bonus Health on revived teammates would vanish if Adam was KO'd.
- Blade's Daywalker Detox: After activating Bloodline Awakening, instead of reduced healing, Eric could not receive the Healing Over Time effects from Rocket Raccoon's Repair Mode or Luna Snow's Share the Stage.
Esports Impact
Although the patch is minimal and primarily intended to announce the new event, it also resolves a few issues. However, there are plenty of times when we've seen bug fixes play a critical role in buffing or nerfing heroes. Adam Warlock is not the most popular character at the moment, according to Rivals Meta he has just a 48% winrate and a pick rate under 5%. He is listed as a B-tier hero. Any love and attention paid to the support is welcome for helping to expand the support pool.