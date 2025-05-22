Marvel Rivals Adds a New Autochess Mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol
Marvel Rivals' mid-season dev update is here, and it has revealed an Ultron-themed autochess mode. The format will allow players to customize their Heroes with ability upgrades, and it shows some similarities to Overwatch's Stadium Mode. Let's explore everything about the game mode, including when it will arrive, how it works and what it means for Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals Announces a New Autochess Mode
On May 22 2025, Marvel Rivals officially announced a new Auto-battler game mode in its Season 2.5 kick-off video. The mode, titled Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol, allows players to pre-plan hero stats and team comps before auto-battling their opponent. It arrives with the game's newest strategist, Ultron, who will shake up the meta with his flight abilities and remote drone-based healing.
Developers state:
"This mode is an experiment on how we can fulfill everyone's fantasies of Marvel superheroes teaming up. Players can take control of a wider array of heroes, and amplify their stats and abilities. Take a break from the high-octane cooperative team battles to enjoy streamlined, strategic, numerical-based solo tactical play."
When Will Marvel Rivals' Autochess Mode Launch?
According to the Marvel Rivals dev team's announcement video, Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol autochess mode will launch on Friday, June 6 2025. This is also reportedly a limited-time game mode, so it will not be a permanent addition.
How Does Marvel Rivals Autochess Work?
Since the new Marvel Rivals game mode is an auto-battler, it doesn't require players to lock in during the main game phase. Instead of aim and outplays, careful planning and Hero builds matter most.
The game begins with a drafting phase. During this portion, players choose one Hero to personally play. This is the only Hero they can control during the match; the opponent will also play as a single Hero. Next, Marvel Rivals players select six additional Heroes to participate in their team. They can then purchase cards, which enhance a Hero class or a specific Hero. For example, cards can increase max health across all Strategists or increase Duelist firing rate. After selecting cards, the player loads into a chess-like map with marked square positions. They arrange their heroes on the map and finally enter a battle phase.
Matches will contain multiple battle phases. As the game progresses, heroes will gain unique abilities and increase their power levels. Strategist abilities will also change in this mode to offer fresh damage opportunities.
How Will This Impact Marvel Rivals Esports?
Marvel Rivals' Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol mode will draw a new audience from strategy focused MOBA and autochess genres. In addition, it shares some major similarities with Overwatch's Stadium Mode, a recent update that caused a player count resurgence in the title and proved extremely successful. Both formats include purchaseable hero upgrades and smaller maps.
Overwatch and Marvel Rivals have been each other's main competitors throughout 2025, with the latter openly recruiting Overwatch personalities and pros to engage in tournaments and marketing campaigns. Stadium Mode was a major selling point for Overwatch, proving it offered unique opportunities from Marvel Rivals and was pivoting in new directions. The autochess mode could intensify this competition as Overwatch seeks to differentiate itself further, ultimately benefiting both titles' player bases since it fuels innovation.