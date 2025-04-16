Best Heroes to Play With Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals
Emma Frost brings a diamond-encrusted tank into the mix for Marvel Rivals, adding yet another layer of strategy to the game with her ability to play in hybrid positions. But that can also make it a bit harder to fit her into a composition if you don’t have the right heroes in play.
Picking the right Vanguard for any situation is key for Marvel Rivals, as they all have unique utility to support the rest of their team from the frontline. Emma Frost is a great example of a supplementary tank that can play forward or on her own, depending on who she has around her.
Best Marvel Rivals Heroes to Use With Emma Frost in Season 2
Before you start trying to team comp with Emma Frost, you need to understand how she works.
Emma is a versatile Vanguard that has the ability to play close and midrange thanks to her Diamond Form. Her Mind’s Aegis can shield allies at multiple distances, she does decent damage with her various psychic abilities, and shifting into Diamond Form allows her to brawl with other tanks while dealing solid physical damage.
Diamond Form is also a great counter for various moves, as her Carbon Crush grab can knock enemies out of their abilities and Ultimates, giving your team an edge if you know how to time things properly. Pair that with Crystal Kick’s ability to knock a single enemy back a fair distance, and she can act as a disruptor or a defender.
In most cases, her best role is that of an off-tank, allowing her to do as she pleases while still primarily taking hits for the team. Because she is so versatile, good players can play the forward position, dive, or stand with Strategists in the backline with ease—there are very few limits to what she can successfully do, but here are some good options she seems to synergize with.
1. Magneto
Magneto was already a top Vanguard in the Season 1 meta, and it doesn’t look like he will leave that throne in Season 2 now that he has a viable Team-Up with another strong character—sorry, Wanda.
With Emma’s Mental Projection Team-Up, Magneto gains the ability to create an illusionary clone that allows him to double his output for normal abilities. This means giving double bubbles, firing double projectiles, and holding up two shields instead of one while the clone is active.
The learning curve is tricky due to having to learn how the clone moves alongside you and managing your abilities in a new way, but it is well worth it for the potential boost to everything Magneto is already good at.
2. Psylocke
Much like Magneto, Psylocke is now part of Emma's Mental Projection Team-Up, which allows her to access a clone, essentially doubling her damage output for a short period of time.
Using Psylocke's version of this Team-Up will allow you to dive the enemy backline with an extra tool or three in your back pocket. If your initial target survives, you can pop Psychic Echoes to give yourself additional damage and a second moving target for the enemies to focus on instead of just yourself.
Whether you use Emma's bonus to add to your offensive and secure additional kills or sneak away from a sticky situation is up to you.
3. Invisible Woman
Disruption and distance are things Susan Storm provides in spades, making her a great complement to Emma. Her ability to heal passively with Psionic Support shields also allows her to split her focus and focus on the same targets as her team's Emma.
Psyonic Surge allows Sue to push and pull enemies into her view, which easily allows her to pull off a combo with Emma's Psionic Seduction. This ensures that fleeing enemies don't have time to escape before falling into the trap.
4. Mantis
Imagine this: You turn a corner on a map and see an Emma Frost approaching you with diamond fists, while a Mantis is behind her providing heals and a damage boost. You get grabbed, slammed into the ground, and then kicked further behind enemy lines before being slept and then pummeled by additional damage without having done anything.
Stacking stuns isn't something a lot of Marvel Rivals characters can do, so having Mantis on standby to provide multiple types of support is great for Emma and the rest of the team. And that goes triple if you are playing the triple res comp with Adam Warlock and Star-Lord along with it.
5. Winter Soldier
There isn't really a team composition where Bucky feels like he doesn't fit, but just Emma's Psionic Seduction Ultimate is enough to make any soldier's day if they can combo with their own ult.
There is also the added element of crowd control, with how quickly Bucky can reload and his ability to pull enemies toward him with his Bionic Hook. Locking down a specific target either before or after Emma grabs them is a great way to get picks.
6. Luna Snow
Luna is still one of the best Strategists in the game, and she fills a very similar role to Mantis when paired with Emma.
Her ability to freeze enemies with Absolute Zero is another layer of CC, and her Ice Arts allow her to target down an ally or enemies with increased damage and healing. The latter plays perfectly into when your team's Emma uses her Ultimate to stun enemies.
7. Wolverine
You could put plenty of dive characters into this slot, with Iron Fist and Magik fitting quite well, but you can't beat a classic X-Men team-up (without the Team-Up) since Logan will get the job done.
The job in question is jumping into the enemy to ferry away key targets or deal damage to any opponent Emma or his other teammates lockdown. Shredding tanks is hard for Emma to do without some build-up, so Wolverie can step in and do that a bit easier.
Best Emma Frost Counters in Marvel Rivals Season 2
While Emma is a force to be reckoned with, there are also easy ways to counter her without having to focus on hiding behind corners to avoid her Ultimate or getting chokeslammed.
Groot is always a good choice to counter tanks, as he can wall off Emma’s various offensive options, including her Ultimate, by placing his various walls down. The downside is that he makes a big target for her Telepathic Pulse and other attacks in direct combat.
If you have the option, you can dive Emma using other tanks like Thor, Hulk, and The Thing in hopes of disrupting her positioning or just pushing her back until she is unable to help her team. The Thing is specifically useful for this since Emma can’t knock him back when kicking in Diamond Form, but you have to deal with her high damage output at range, which he struggles against.
Tank shredders like Wolverine would still likely be best if you just want to try and eliminate her early, though you can also break her shield with high damage heroes like Squirrel Girl or try and avoid her with fliers. Just remember her Diamond Form is immune to basic stuns and grabs.
As for Strategists, your main goal is likely going to be having an Ultimate that Emma can’t outright pull people out of or cancel easily. Cloak and Dagger gives you that, with the added option of quickly using Dark Teleportation to get yourself and allies out of her line of fire. Luna Snow’s Ult also operates through Emma’s, if you get it off before you are silenced.