Marvel Rivals: Best Phoenix Crosshairs to Use in Season 3
Marvel Rivals' Season 3 hero, Phoenix, is here and dominating the popularity across all ranks in competitive play. As a Duelist, some may argue she was destined to get a high Play Rate, but no other new hero has gotten nearly the same traction on release so far.
Like Hela, Punisher, or any other hitscan character in Rivals, the value you get out of Phoenix depends only on your aim — headshots, to be specific. That said, an overreliance on accuracy means a high skill ceiling and huge potential, so you have to thoroughly calibrate your sensitivity, dead zones, and, of course, your crosshair.
The best place to start is with your crosshair, and there are a few recommendations to give you an idea of what you're looking for.
Best Crosshairs For Phoenix In Marvel Rivals
Unlike the other in-game hitscan Duelists in Marvel Rivals, Phoenix's attacks have incredible crowd control and AoE. When you apply 3 Sparks on a target, it triggers an explosion that damages it, nearby enemies, and their equipment.
Therefore, instead of a traditional small-dot crosshair, there are a few other factors that go into making the right reticle. With that in mind, there are three choices you can pick from; of course, the one ideal for you depends on preference, so be sure to test each one before committing.
If you're in a hurry and are on the PC, you can skip the details and copy the codes from the table below:
Crosshair Name
Crosshair Code
Ring Crosshair
1;0;10.0,100.0,17.0,25.0;100.0,0.0,32.0,100.0;20.0,100.0,40.0,60.0;100.0,100.0,51.0,45.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,100.0,70.0,33.0;0.0;100.0,0.0,32.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,0,2;1.0,0.584,0.584;
Border Crosshair
4;0.0;10.0,100.0,9.0,25.0;100.0,32.0,0.0,80.0;20.0,100.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,70.0,0.0,33.0;0.0;100.0,32.0,0.0,80.0;0.0;5,5,5,3;1.0,0.584,0.584;
Plus Crosshair
2;0.0;10.0,0.0,11.0,100.0;100.0,100.0,8.0,0.0;20.0,9.0,85.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,51.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,8.0,0.0;0.0;5,2,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;
1. Ring Crosshair
- Crosshair Code: 1;0;10.0,100.0,17.0,25.0;100.0,0.0,32.0,100.0;20.0,100.0,40.0,60.0;100.0,100.0,51.0,45.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,100.0,70.0,33.0;0.0;100.0,0.0,32.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,0,2;1.0,0.584,0.584;
Category
Value
Reticle Type
Circle
Reticle Animation
Off
Dot Width
25
Circle Width
17
Dot Opacity
100
Circle Opacity
32
Dot Outline Width
60
Circle Outline Width
40
Dot Outline Opacity
45
Circle Outline Opacity
51
Blur
0
Circle Radius
70
Dot Color
Yellow (Optional)
Circle Color
White (Optional)
This crosshair's inner circle is meant for lining your shots and aiming precisely at the target. On the other hand, the outer ring shows Phoenix's AoE spread when you trigger the 3-spark explosion. It's a good way to gauge just how many enemies you're affecting at a time, and lets you pivot your crosshair placement to ensure you're hitting every desired target.
The outer ring also helps in predicting enemy movements. If you miss your shot, you can align your next hit to the ring's edge where the enemy is strafing. You can grasp the fundamentals from here, and later even remove the outer ring once you've memorized the explosion's range and pattern.
2. Border Crosshair
- Crosshair Code: 4;0.0;10.0,100.0,9.0,25.0;100.0,32.0,0.0,80.0;20.0,100.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,70.0,0.0,33.0;0.0;100.0,32.0,0.0,80.0;0.0;5,5,5,3;1.0,0.584,0.584;
Category
Value
Reticle Type
Circle and Crosshairs
Reticle Animation
Off
Dot Width
25
Crosshair Width
100
Circle Width
15
Dot Opacity
100
Crosshair Opacity
32
Circle Opacity
0
Dot Outline Width
45
Crosshair Outline Width
100
Circle Outline Width
0
Dot Outline Opacity
100
Crosshair Outline Opacity
100
Circle Outline Opacity
100
Blur
0
Crosshair Radius
70
Circle Radius
0
Crosshair Length
0
Crosshair Angle
0
Dot Color
Yellow (Optional)
Crosshair Color
White (Optional)
Circle Color
White (Optional)
While not as beginner-friendly as the first, this crosshair is a minimized version that reduces on-screen clutter as much as possible while retaining essential information. The rectangular boundaries represent Phoenix's AoE range, while the inner circle is still used just for aiming.
If you're using the outer-ring crosshair and beginning to understand how far the explosions go, this is the perfect "next step" crosshair. This is because you're primarily using muscle memory but still relying on sparse visual aid for the Sparks. It's a safe and reliable middle ground between the detailed and minimalistic reticles.
3. Minimalist Plus Crosshair
- Crosshair Code: 2;0.0;10.0,0.0,11.0,100.0;100.0,100.0,8.0,0.0;20.0,9.0,85.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,51.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,8.0,0.0;0.0;5,2,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;
Category
Value
Reticle Type
Crosshairs
Reticle Animation
Off
Dot Width
100
Crosshair Width
0
Dot Opacity
0
Crosshair Opacity
100
Dot Outline Width
0
Crosshair Outline Width
9
Dot Outline Opacity
100
Crosshair Outline Opacity
100
Dot Blur
0
Crosshair Blur
20
Crosshair Radius
0
Crosshair Length
15
Crosshair Angle
0
Dot Color
Custom (Optional)
Circle Color
Yellow (Optional)
This crosshair follows the traditional, simplistic approach for a hitscan character — your shots follow the tiny plus sign on the screen, and land exactly wherever that plus is. It's the mechanical aspect where you don't want to bloat your sight and rely exclusively on accuracy.
Despite the modest design, the pixel-length crosshair is still among the most popular choices for hitscan and semi-hitscan characters in competitive and pro play. It sacrifices detail for streamlining, and it'll work with Phoenix just as well as it does for Storm, Hela, and The Punisher.
Esports Impact
Phoenix's offensive style is unlike anything we've seen from a Duelist in Marvel Rivals thus far, at least when it comes to their primary fire. Hela's right-click and Punisher's Culling Turret, for instance, have AoE properties, but they aren't generally considered when you make a dedicated crosshair for them.
Still, it's likely that the plus-sign crosshair will continue being the meta in tournaments. Because of its focus on mechanical play and emphasis on "not looking at your crosshair when playing", it became the most popular reticle in Season 2.5's MRC. In the Regional Finals of the American circuit, it was the obvious pick for Storm, Hela, and other high-range heroes, with the only difference being its color.