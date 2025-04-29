Marvel Rivals: Black Panther Hellfire Gala Skin Revealed
Marvel Rivals' characters often go toe-to-toe with villains in utilitarian, combat-ready outfits. Season 2's Hellfire Gala theme offers a break from the battlefield and lets players see another side of the superhero life. Heroes including Luna Snow, Cloak and Dagger and Captain America have all strutted their stuff in elegant outfits, and now Black Panther T'Challa will join them with a Hellfire Gala skin of his own and trade his super-suit for dress attire. Let's explore this upcoming 'Damisa-Sarki' skin drop, including its release date and how players can buy it.
Black Panther's New Hellfire Gala 'Damisa-Sarki' Skin
The new Black Panther skin was originally teased during the Season 2 Hellfire Gala trailer. However, no new information followed for several weeks. On April 29, 2025, Marvel Rivals officially revealed it on X.com, attaching a full video trailer for the cosmetic. The team also included a caption referencing T'Challa's sister Shuri, another fan-favorite character who played a major role in the Black Panther films and later assumed T'Challa's title.
The skin's title is 'Damisa-Sarki'. This phrase is part of the Wakandan language, meaning "The Panther." The costume dresses T'Challa in a bespoke black suit with golden panther-themed accents. He also wears a bright purple sash with gold Wakandan patterns. Alongside the costume, the Damisa-Sarki bundle includes a new MVP animation.
When Will the Black Panther Hellfire Gala Skin Be Released?
According to Marvel Rivals' X.com post, the Hellfire Gala Black Panther skin will enter the game's shop on Thursday, May 1 2025. It will arrive at 7 PM PT. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- PT: 7 PM
- CT: 9 AM
- ET: 10 AM
- Brazil: 11 PM
- CET: 4 AM (Next day)
- JST/KST: 11 AM (Next day)
- UTC: 2 PM (Next day)
How to Buy the Black Panther Hellfire Gala Skin
Players can purchase the Hellfire Gala Black Panther skin through the Marvel Rivals shop upon its arrival. The costume will most likely cost Units, which are the game's standard currency. Units are available for purchase using real-life money, and players can also obtain them through the in-game Battlepass.
Esports Impact
According to rivalsmeta.com, Black Panther remains a decently popular pick in the game at around 10.2% in all ranks. However, his win rate is less than optimal at just 48.66%. He is also a comparatively common ban pick at 3.6%.
A fresh Black Panther skin option will likely lead to a much higher pick rate. In addition, it could lower Black Panther's ban rate since players will want to try the new cosmetic out. It's unlikely the Damisa-Sarki drop would affect his win rate, or it could slightly lower it due to a higher population of inexperienced Black Panther players.