Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes: How to Redeem December 2024 Promos
Marvel Rivals lets you use every hero in the game for free, but there are dozens of items you still need to collect, including several that are only available through the use of Bundle Codes.
As part of different special events, Marvel Rivals will drop Bundle Codes on social media and other methods that give you access to exclusive rewards. This can be a free hero skin, Units, or other items to use in-game—but you will never know until the promo codes actually become available.
All Active Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes (December 2024)
Marvel Rivals posts most Bundle Codes directly on its social media accounts, though they do not always specify all of the promo’s details. Here is a full list of active codes for December 2024, what they will get you, and when they will expire.
How to Redeem Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes
Code
Reward
Expiration Date
nwarh4k3xqy
March 5, 2025
Redeeming a Bundle Code in Marvel Rivals can be done in two simple steps as long as the promo is still active and you know where to look.
Once a promo code goes live, launch Marvel Rivals and click on the small cog icon in the top right of the game’s main menu. This will open the Settings, which includes a tab for Bundle Codes that you will click on. From there, simply enter the code exactly as it is listed from the table above and submit it to claim your rewards instantly.
If a code fails to redeem, that means you either entered it incorrectly or it is no longer active.
You can also earn exclusive rewards from Marvel Rival Twitch Drops, though they aren’t tied to codes most of the time.