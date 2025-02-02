Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes: How to Redeem February 2025 Promos
Marvel Rivals gives away a surprising amount of content for free, with some of that coming from special promo Bundle Codes.
Whether it be part of an event or a special collaboration, Marvel Rivals will release Bundle Codes that can be redeemed for exclusive, often time-limited rewards. These can include free skins, Units, or other in-game items that the developers drop at random times.
All Active Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes (February 2025)
Marvel Rivals posts most Bundle Codes directly on the game’s social media accounts, though there are some that might be shared via the NetEase Games NGP Membership. Here is a full list of active codes for February 2025, what they will get you, and when they will expire.
Code
Reward
Expiration Date
nwarh4k3xqy
Iron Man Armor Model 42 Skin
March 5, 2025
How to Redeem Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes
Redeeming a Bundle Code in Marvel Rivals only requires you to launch the game and access the main menu.
Once you have a code to enter, go to the Marvel Rivals main menu after logging in and click on the small cog icon in the top right of the game’s main menu. This will open the Settings, which includes a tab for Bundle Codes that you will click on. From there, enter the code exactly as it is listed from the table above and submit it to claim your rewards instantly.
If a code fails to redeem, that means you either entered it incorrectly or it is no longer active.
Don’t forget to keep an eye out for the upcoming Captain America Brave New World Bundle code that you can get as a tie-in with the new movie.