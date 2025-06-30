How to Unlock Captain Klyntar Captain America and Future Foundation Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals is gearing up for its next big season of content a bit early this time, dropping the first in a new line of skins that is sure to make players open their wallets—along with another classic Spider-Man design.
Get ready for more Venom in Marvel Rivals! Or at least a new line of costumes based on the home of the Symbiotes, Klyntar. Captain America is the first hero getting one of these new Klyntar Warrior designs, while Spider-Man is rounding out the most recent themed content drop with his Future Foundation look.
When Will Captain Klyntar Captain America and Future Foundation Spider-Man Release?
Captain America - Captain Klyntar and Spider-Man - Future Foundation are the latest in Marvel Rivals’ weekly costume drop lineup, each playing into an overarching theme that involves other skins already in the game or coming soon. That means they will drop at the same time as every other weekly shop update on Thursday, July 3—depending on your timezone.
- West Coast US (PDT): 7 PM on July 3
- East Coast US (EDT): 10 PM on July 3
- United Kingdom (GMT): 3 AM on July 4
- Central Europe (CET): 4 AM on July 4
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 11 AM on July 4
How Much Will Captain Klyntar Captain America and Future Foundation Spider-Man Cost in Marvel Rivals?
While the pricing for the Captain America - Captain Klyntar and Spider-Man - Future Foundation costumes is only officially revealed when the items go live in the shop, we can use early data and a bit of guesstimation to decipher the cost and contents of each bundle.
Between the two skins, Spider-Man - Future Foundation will be the cheaper option at 1,600 Units. This means it will feature the costume, an exclusive MVP animation, an emote, nameplate, and spray at that price point. It is also the fifth Future Foundation costume available in the game.
The Captain America - Captain Klyntar bundle also looks to be 1,600 Units with the exact same offerings.
How to Buy Captain Klyntar Captain America and Future Foundation Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals
Once both Captain America - Captain Klyntar and Spider-Man - Future Foundation release in-game, they will be available in the Store tab within the Marvel Rivals client. They will cost a set number of Units in named bundles, though you can also purchase the skin without the extra bells and whistles like the MVP animation for a reduced cost if you just want the new look.
Most weekly Marvel Rivals skin drops also have limited-time bundles that let you buy both costume bundles together for a reduced price too—typically running you between 2,200 and 2,800 Units total depending on the rarity of the included skins. So if you want both the Captain America - Captain Klyntar and Spider-Man - Future Foundation costumes, keep your eyes out for that when the store updates.
Captain Klyntar Captain America and Future Foundation Spider-Man - Esports Impact
Costumes rarely have an impact on competitive play beyond potentially enticing a few players to jump back in and pick up a skin they like. Neither Captain America or Spider-Man have much relevance in the current meta either, even if Cap does have the fifth highest toal winrate in Diamond or above lobbies at 53.57 percent, according to RivalsMeta.
The main thing to keep in mind with this drop is the Klyntar Warriors tag on Cap’s new costume, which looks to hint at more Symbiote, and even potential Venomized skins coming in future updates. That ties in well to the next Marvel Rivals season, which is already teasing a change or addition to the Klyntar map.