How to Join the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test

The Closed Beta for Marvel Rivals has been announced and it's sooner than you think.

Marvel Rivals has announced a Closed Beta Test and you can sign up to take part.

Marvel Rivals brings the ability-driven action of hero shooters like Overwatch 2 to comic book fans, with heroes and villains working together to control maps and take down enemies. Streamers had the chance to try out the game and share some exciting gameplay. Now, we are all getting a chance to try out the game ahead of its release.

When Is the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta?

The Closed Beta Test for Marvel Rivals is coming on July 23, 2024. The exact time will be 3 PM EST. It will be available to players on console and PC. It ends on August 5, 2024.

Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Gameplay

The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test will allow players to feel out parts of the game. This includes playing as the following characters:

  • Adam Warlock
  • Black Panther
  • Doctor Strange
  • Groot
  • Hela
  • Hulk
  • Iron Man
  • Loki
  • Luna Snow
  • Magik
  • Magneto
  • Mantis
  • Namor
  • Peni Parker
  • Punisher
  • Rocket Raccoon
  • Star-Lord
  • Storm
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Spider-Man
  • Venom

The available maps include:

  • Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path
  • Yggsard: Royal Palace
  • Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya
  • Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands

The game modes will be Convoy, Domination, and Convergence.

How to Join the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta

On Console

On Steam

  • Visit the Marvel Rivals Steam store page starting at 22:00 UTC on July 20th, and click "Request Access" under "Join Marvel Rivals Playtest," to sign up
Published
