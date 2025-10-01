CouRageJD Catches Some Criticism for Marvel Rivals Tournament Roster of Streamers
Streamer and content creator Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, known for his Call of Duty casting career, who is now a co-owner of 100 Thieves, is hosting his own $100,000 Marvel Rivals tournament, officially partnered with the game.
The tournament feels designed to give off the same energy as the old Twitch Rivals tournaments used to. These tournaments would bring a bunch of different content creators from a variety of backgrounds together at one time to compete in a mini-tournament for a modest prize pool.
CouRage's tournament will be no different. The Courage Clash tournament will have 4 teams of the standard Marvel Rivals, 6 players each, and all 4 teams are comprised of content creators from various backgrounds. A tournament like this is typically intended to be lighthearted fun for all involved, but the Courage Clash is not without some degree of controversy.
When Is The Courage Clash Marvel Rivals Tournament?
The Courage Clash tournament will be on Thursday, October 2. CouRage himself will be commentating all the action, which begins at 12 PM PST. Here's a breakdown of a few other time zones:
Time Zone
Start Time
EST (New York)
3 PM
BST (United Kingdom)
8 PM
CEST (France)
9 PM
Who Is Playing In The Courage Clash Marvel Rivals Tournament?
As mentioned, there are 4 teams in this tournament with the standard 6-player team size for a total of 24 streamers. The teams don't have names and are just numbered. Here's each team in the Courage Clash:
Team 1
- BigPuffer
- Grizzy
- Bonsai-Travis
- Necros
- Kalei
- Clayster
Team 2
- Ricky Stacy
- Lassiz
- SypherPK
- Keeoh
- Noko
- Xen Mxddy
Team 3
- Shroud
- 5Up
- Flats
- Eskay
- VinnieHacker
- Marcel
Team 4
- IitzTimmy
- Hyoon
- Shiphtur
- Jay3
- Bonsai-Sean
- LuluLovely
Why Is The Courage Clash Marvel Rivals Tournament Controversial?
One thing that may stand out when looking at the roster of streamers set to play in this Marvel Rivals tournament is that a lot of them don't have much to do with Marvel Rivals. They may have streamed here and there, likely when it first came out, but some fans argue that they wouldn't really be considered Marvel Rivals content creators. They claim these creators are not really known for Marvel Rivals and didn't really make a name for themselves or build their careers through Marvel Rivals.
Another thing that may stand out about this roster of streamers is that they're almost all fairly large creators who are decently well known by the broader streaming community.
Those two things are what lie at the heart of the Courage Clash's controversy. Leading up to the tournament, CouRage himself put out some tweets promoting the event, and in these tweets, he specifically asked for creators to play in the tournament.
Obviously, being part of an event this big, that's got a $100,000 prizepool, is officially partnered with Marvel Rivals and NetEase themselves, and allows for some great cross-exposure with different fan bases and networking for future collaborations with other content creators, is a massive benefit for any content creator who gets invited.
Because of how big an opportunity this is, many content creators, big and small, put their names in the metaphorical hat as interested in participating. After the list of streamers participating was announced, however, many smaller Rivals content creators called out the lack of representation that they have. Some have even accused CouRage of engagement baiting with no real intention of actually finding content creators to participate.
There seems to be a clear disconnect between the Marvel Rivals content community and the actual event itself.
A controversy like this is straightforward to understand, and it's also easy to see why it has occurred. For CouRage and NetEase, this tournament is a way of generating attention. They get the audiences of a bunch of big creators who don't play a ton of Marvel Rivals to watch Marvel Rivals, and that's a whole lot of new potential players that may try the game out.
At the end of the day, esports tournaments are about money. The money of the prize pool, the money of running the event, and the money that the event organizers can make from fans to recoup their investment. It's a business venture, and businesses need to make money in order to keep operating.
Inviting a bunch of small Rivals creators to play in a tournament would not achieve the effect that the Courage Clash is going for. Small creators don't bring big audiences, and a Rivals creator is bringing Rivals fans who already play the game, and not new faces who could potentially be new players acquired for the game.
What Is The Esports Impact Of The Courage Clash?
The Courage Clash is not a serious tournament. It's a bunch of content creators who are not all representing an individual esports banner or anything like that. This is a for-fun tournament meant to bring as many eyes as possible to Marvel Rivals.
That isn't to say this has no impact on Rivals esports, though. Having a bunch of the world's biggest creators bring their audiences to the game to compete in a tournament setting with a respectable amount of money on the line can have a positive impact on Rivals esports.
This tournament will have CouRage casting, a former professional caster from the Call of Duty scene, and could very well be many viewers' first experience watching competitive Rivals with a decent production level and professional-caliber casting. Viewers who enjoy what they're seeing may feel inclined to check out actual Marvel Rivals professional matches.
So, while the Courage Clash isn't exactly a world championship or anything, it does have the potential to impact Rivals esports by acting as a catalyst for competitive interest and viewership growth within the scene.
