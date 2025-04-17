Marvel Rivals Customize Costume Color Guide - How to Get Unstable Molecules, Prices
Marvel Rivals has been heavy on allowing players to customize their experience with the game, though it has mostly been through gameplay. Now, a new customization feature is letting players do more with hero costumes.
Costume Customization is a new option in Marvel Rivals that allows players to unlock additional costume colors for their favorite skins, though it is limited in a few different ways. This feature also introduces a new type of currency to the game, which will receive additional updates in the future.
How Does Costume Customization Work in Marvel Rivals?
Costume Customization is not so much a full slate of customization options, but rather a set of new color palettes added to the game for specific skins.
With the feature’s introduction, NetEase has released four specific alternate color options for premium costumes available in the in-game Store. These are all recolorations of existing skins that can’t be altered further, meaning you can only choose between the original design or the new custom colorway.
Custom costume colors are also separate purchases, to which you need to own the original base skin before unlocking.
“You must first obtain the costumes before you can customize them. Initially, only a select few costumes will have this feature, and we will expand more over time to other costumes,” NetEase said.
This means that you can’t create a custom color palette for costumes, you must own the base version of a skin before purchasing a variant of it, and only select skins will get access to these alternate looks. Selecting a custom color will change the skin’s appearance in-game and in things like Intro Animation, MVP, and Emotes.
You can tell which skins have a custom color option by looking at the Costumes page of the Store and checking for a small color palette icon next to the hero banners.
How Much Does Costume Customization Cost in Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals does not allow players to actively use Units or Lattice to get custom color costumes. Instead, players need to use Unstable Molecules to purchase them in the store.
Each custom color palette for a costume will cost 600 Unstable Molecules, which equates to about $6 in microtransactions since you need to exchange Lattice at a one-to-one ratio to get those molecules.
Considering many players thought that these alternate colors would be free, there has been some backlash to NetEase adding yet another type of currency to Marvel Rivals. One key complaint is that, if a player wants a customized color costume, they will not only have to pay for the base skin, but also the color variant too.
Since most custom colors appear to be tied to premium skins, which range from 1,600 to 2,200 Units, that would make a full purchase of the base costume and the custom color cost between $18 and $30 for a single skin.
Marvel Rivals Unstable Molecules - How They Work and How to Get More
Unstable Molecules are a new currency in Marvel Rivals used exclusively for customized color costumes, at least at their introduction. You must exchange Unstable Molecules for whatever alternate color palette you want to unlock in the store. After purchasing the base skin, those colors are attached to it.
In order to get Unstable Molecules, you must exchange Lattice at a one-to-one ratio, meaning the 600 Unstable Molecules necessary to purchase a color variant will cost you 600 Lattice. This is done automatically when you confirm your purchase, much like when you try to exchange Lattice for units for other purchases.
Following the poor messaging around the new feature, NetEase has confirmed additional methods to obtain Unstable Molecules will be added starting in Season 3.
In the game’s lore, Unstable Molecules are the same energy source discovered by Reed Richards and used in the Fantastic Four’s uniforms.
All Customized Color Costumes in Marvel Rivals
With the introduction of customized color costumes on April 17, the first wave of compatible skins was added to the game. In total, there are four premium costumes that now have color variations available, with more set to be released in future updates.
- Magik - Punkchild (Rosy Resilience)
- Luna Snow - Mirae 2099 (Plasma Pulse)
- Winter Soldier - Blood Soldier (Winter’s Wraith)
- Psylocke - Vengeance (Phantom Purple)
Marvel Rivals Costume Customization - Esports Impact
Customization is a huge part of player expression in competitive games, hence why so many competitive players love purchasing cosmetics and using them, or why plenty of esports communities create custom skins for their games.
The introduction of custom colors for Marvel Rivals costumes likely won’t lead to direct esports integration immediately, though there is a chance that we see colorways released that are themed around teams like Sentinels or 100 Thieves. Maybe they will be limited to heroes used by specific players in big tournament wins, but the possibility is now here.
There is also a chance that this is a hedge by NetEase that will allow it to release fewer completely new skins in the future. The current team releases two new costumes almost every week, and the addition of color variations could help split those releases up a bit more with designs that take less time to push out.