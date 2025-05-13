Players are Hyped for this Samurai Punisher Skin in Marvel Rivals
The Punisher is one of Marvel Rivals' most well-known duelists but has had few cosmetic options throughout the game's life. Now, Marvel Rivals has announced an upcoming 'Dangan Ronin' skin that will pay homage to Peach Momoko's Demon Days comics and draw inspiration from traditional Japanese aesthetics. Let's explore everything we know about the skin, including its release date, impact and possible price.
The Punisher's New 'Dangan Ronin' Skin
On May 13, 2025, Marvel Rivals announced a new Punisher skin on the title's official X.com account. The cosmetic is named 'Dangan Ronin', drawing inspiration from Japan's samurai culture and feudal era. A 'ronin' is a masterless samurai, and 'dangan' means bullet. The name references the Punisher's 'lone wolf' vigilante character and his weapons. The skin shows the Punisher in full purple armor with white and gold accents. His outfit also has traditional designs, a warrior's helmet and sandals.
Punisher's new Dangan Ronin skin also has a comic-book connection. It pays tribute to Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' saga, which reimagines classic Marvel characters in a Japanese fantasy world. Several Marvel Rivals characters, including Loki and Peni Parker, already have skins connected to the series.
Marvel Rivals' informational post states: "Avenge Your Loved Ones With Honor! Seek vengeance and reclaim your pride as The Punisher’s Dangan Ronin and Namor’s Retro X-Uniform costumes! When it comes to family, nothing stands in their way."
When Will the Punisher's 'Dangan Ronin' Skin be Released?
The Punisher's Dangan Ronin skin will reportedly go live on Friday, May 16 2025 at 2:00 UTC. Depending on the player's location, some releases will also occur on May 15. Here's a quick release date summary for all time zones:
- PT: 7 PM (May 15)
- CT: 9 PM (May 15)
- ET: 10 PM (May 15)
- Brazil: 11 PM (May 15)
- London: 3 AM
- CET: 4 AM
- India: 7:30 AM
- KST/JST: 11 AM
How to Get the Punisher's New 'Dangan Ronin' Skin
Players can reportedly obtain the Punisher's 'Dangan Ronin' skin from the Marvel Rivals in-game store. This means the skin will probably cost Units, which are Marvel Rivals' main premium currency. To obtain Units, players can either obtain them through the Marvel Rivals Battlepass or purchase Lattice, which can convert to Units at a 1:1 ratio, from the Currency Shop.
How Much Will the Punisher's 'Dangan Ronin' Skin Cost?
No information about the Punisher's Dangan Ronin skin cost is currently available. However, similar Peach Momoko's Demon Days skins like Peni Parker's 'Yatsukahagi' and Hela's 'Yami no Karasu' have cost around 1,600 Units, or about 16 USD.
Esports Impact
According to rivalsmeta.com, the Punisher has a low pick rate at only 7.55% in Diamond+ ranks. His win rate is also relatively poor at 46.56%. While the new Punisher skin won't improve his chances at victory, it will likely encourage more users to play him and could give him time in the Ranked spotlight. In addition, The Punisher is a decent counter to Namor, whose Retro X-Uniform skin will drop on the same day. Namor has a 48% win rate in Diamond+ and a solid 11% pick rate. Namor's more frequent picks from his new skin will also contribute to more frequent Punisher appearances.