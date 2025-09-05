Marvel Rivals: Official Daredevil Release Date Revealed
Marvel Rivals has shared its roadmap for the upcoming season 4, officially announcing the date when Daredevil will finally be playable in the game. The roadmap also features other details about the season, like the returning game modes, battlepass name, and a special skin for Hella that seems heavily inspired by Lady Dimitrescu of Resident Evil.
When Is Daredevil Coming To Marvel Rivals?
Daredevil will join Marvel Rivals on October 10, 2025. This is the date of the release of the Season 4.5 update, according to the roadmap, following NetEase’s pattern of releasing two characters per season, one at the start and one mid-season. With Angela, a Vanguard, launching on September 12, Daredevil takes the mid-season slot.
As seen in the trailer earlier, the Daredevil that will join the roster of Marvel Rivals is much more than the street-level hero we have seen in recent shows. Possessed by a divine entity from Chinese mythology, Matt Mardock is equipped with godly powers on top of his set of lethal skills, making him a literal nightmare to face.
The roadmap also revealed a lot of new content coming to the game with Season 4. On September 12, 2025, Angela will join the roster alongside the release of the new Battlepass: Fruit of Immortality. On the same day, modes like Giant-Sized Brain Blast and Clone Rumble will make a return alongside some new modes.
On September 26, the new K’un-Lun map will make its debut with new skins and accessories, including a new skin for Hela named: The Grim Lady, which will give Hela a similar look to the iconic Resident Evil character, Lady Dimitrescu. New swimsuit skins will also be released this season for characters including Emma Frost, Mantis, and Punisher, on September 19.
On October 3, a new skin for Emma Frost will be released called the Hellfire Protocol. This will be a sci-fi-inspired skin for the character, featuring neon colors and holographic sections. Season 4 will be available on servers on September 12 at 9:00 AM UTC. The maintenance is expected to be around 2-3 hours.
Esports Impact
Backline dive is a key part of the competitive meta for any hero shooter. Angela adds yet another female Vanguard to the lineup which should help add more variety to front line options at the highest level, but it's likely the launch of Daredevil that will have the biggest impact on the support and damage meta. How strong he is and how much he can actually dive a backline will play a role in determining which supports and more static DPS can be included in a comp in season 4.5.