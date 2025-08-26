Marvel Rivals: Deadpool Confirmed in New Leaked Voice Lines
After much speculation that Angela and Daredevil would debut as the heroes for Marvel Rivals' Season 4, the latter's inclusion now appears all but confirmed, with recent leaks also spotlighting another character as a likely frontrunner. On August 25, dataminer X0XLEAK on X shared nearly three minutes of voice lines and interactions featuring Deadpool bantering with the cast, strongly hinting he may arrive in the game's next season.
Apart from two quips from Wade Wilson himself, the leaks primarily include the roster's POV and reactions, similar to earlier datamined interactions for Emma Frost. However, unlike those for Emma, none of these lines reference any new or upcoming maps.
One interesting thing to note is Spider-Man's specific exchange with Deadpool in the compilation was first teased by the same account back in late February 2025, meaning there's a good chance that the alleged voice lines regarding Hit Monkey and MODOK interactions within that earlier leak are also real.
The leak was met with an overall positive and enthusiastic reception, as many players were excited for Deadpool to finally appear since Season 0. That said, some are skeptical of the gameplay details, fearing he might enter as yet another Duelist, inflating the role even more and making Wade the third consecutive DPS addition.
Deadpool Is Inches Away From Joining The Team In Season 4
With the initial and now legitimized leaks dating back to early February, all fingers point to Deadpool coming in either Season 4 or Season 4.5 of Marvel Rivals. The sheer volume of content surrounding him now matches Daredevil and Angela, who are also speculated to be coming within the next weeks, though the order of their announcement trailers is still tricky to decipher.
Related Article: Will Marvel Rivals Have a Franchise League? Esports Lead Responds
Speaking of which, we also got our first look at some datamined interactions concerning the Man Without Fear, arguably on a larger scale than Deadpool. Coming from the earlier leaks, we may witness more Daredevil details surface this week, potentially culminating in an official reveal, though nothing is confirmed yet.
For now, however, both Deadpool and Daredevil join the list of leaked characters evidently coming very soon to Marvel Rivals somewhere down the line. Season 4 is planned to start on September 12, 2025, and with Angela likely positioned to come out as a Vanguard, we'll have to see how the two street-tier characters join the fray.
Esports Impact
Apart from the recent discussion surrounding Marvel Rivals' matchmaking, one of the biggest points of contention is the game rigorously pumping out Duelists without balancing the current population. Rivals launched with more Duelists than Vanguards and Strategists, and since then, the disparity has only increased with Season 3 and the mid-season update introducing two back-to-back Duelists.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Esports Is Starting To Become Boring: A Post-IGNITE Analysis
Assuming that Daredevil or Deadpool are DPS characters, it'll certainly harm the game's approach to balancing its roles. Having too many heroes in a single category can disturb viable team comps, leading to a plethora of Duelist-focused teams compared to the already limited pool of tanks and healers.