Marvel Rivals Devs Reveal New Hero Release Schedule
Marvel Rivals is unsurprisingly massive, with the game hitting a staggering 20 million players before even being out a month, and things are only getting more fantastic with Season 1. The new season launched last week and introduced Marvel's first family to the game, with Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman launching alongside the new season, with Human Torch and The Thing confirmed to round out the crew later before Season 1 ends.
However, the exact timeframe for new Rivals was never explicitly stated by the developers, leading some to wonder when it will be clobbering time. Thankfully, it won't be too long, as the game's director, Guangyun Chen, confirmed in an interview with Patrick Dane that players can expect a new hero "for each half of the season." Given that a season of Marvel Rivals is 3 months long, this means players can expect a new playable character to join the roster roughly every month and a half.
This means players can expect Human Torch and The Thing to arrive in Marvel Rivals sometime around February 21, 2024 – which is the exact middle point of the season (although no exact release date is confirmed just yet). The Marvel Rivals team has already confirmed that seasons won't always have four characters, mind you, so don't expect two new heroes to arrive every six weeks.
With the likes of Ultron, Valkyrie, and a litany of X-Men already leaked for Marvel Rivals, I have no doubt that Netease will be able to keep up its promise of a new hero every month and a half.