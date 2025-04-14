Marvel Rivals: New Doctor Strange 'Multiverse of Madness' Skin Release Date, Price
Marvel Rivals' Vanguard mains are experiencing plenty of change in Season 2 with new tank Emma Frost joining the battle and many heroes receiving crucial tune-ups. Now, Marvel Rivals is bringing two fresh Vanguard skins to the game, including a Doctor Strange 'Multiverse of Madness' costume. Let's explore everything we know about the skin, when it will release, how it may impact the game and how players can obtain it.
Doctor Strange: 'Multiverse of Madness' Skin
The new Doctor Strange skin pays homage to the MCU's 2022 film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," where Strange encounters alternate versions of himself throughout several universes. This specific skin resembles Zombie Strange, who appears in the movie after Strange uses his powers to open an interdimensional portal. It has a tattered red-and-black robe and multiple decaying hands. Strange's face also has a large gash.
Marvel Rivals announced the drop on April 14 2025. Doctor Strange's 'Multiverse of Madness' costume will arrive alongside a Peni Parker skin, which has a 'Yatsukahiga' Japanese folklore theme.
When Will the 'Multiverse of Madness' Skin Release?
The 'Multiverse of Madness' Doctor Strange skin is set to release on Friday April 18 2025 at 2:00 PM UTC. The exact time the skin goes live depends on the player's location and time zone:
- PT: 7:00 AM
- CT: 8:00 AM
- ET: 10:00 AM
- Brazil: 11:00 AM
- CET: 4:00 PM
- JST/KST: 11:00 PM
Esports Impact
Doctor Strange saw a significant nerf in the April 11 Season 2 balance patch, with developers severely reducing his damage output. This decimated his win rate, which (according to the data collection site rivalsmeta.com) now rests at 47.81% in Diamond+ elo. In addition, Doctor Strange is now the second least-picked Vanguard in all high-elo Marvel Rivals queues, only ahead of The Thing.
While Doctor Strange's nerfs have affected his place in the meta, they haven't altered his pick rate much. He still has a 17.85% pick rate in ranks above Diamond, making him the third most popular tank. Since we're still early in the Season, it's possible that the new Doctor Strange 'Multiverse of Madness' skin could help maintain his pick rate despite his lower effectiveness.
How to Get the 'Multiverse of Madness' Skin
If the Multiverse of Madness skin is available to purchase using in-game currency, players can obtain it using the Store tab. This tab is located at the top middle of the title's home screen. Here, players can buy full bundles or purchase individual items through the specific 'Costumes' category.
Since the skin relates to a Marvel movie, it will probably be a Legendary or Epic Tier release. Another Multiverse of Madness skin is already in the game: the Epic Scarlet Witch 'Multiverse of Madness' costume, which costs 1,800 Units. However, similar Legendary Vanguard skins, including the Thor: Love and Thunder costume, cost around 2,200 Units. Since the Doctor Strange 'Multiverse of Madness' skin probably falls in this range, it will likely cost about 18-20 USD.