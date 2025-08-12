Esports illustrated

Marvel Rivals Promises To Explain Its Matchmaking System Soon

The future of elo in Rivals rests on the team's upcoming demonstration.

EOMM, SBMM, Or Some Other Matchmaking Soon To Be Revealed
On August 12, 2025, the official Marvel Rivals account on X responded to player concerns about its matchmaking system, specifically the rumored use of Engagement-Oriented Matchmaking (EOMM). Not only did they deny that EOMM is used in Rivals, but they also announced a video scheduled for next week to explain how the game’s matchmaking and ranking systems actually work.

The tweet came nearly 12 hours after Rivals Assembled's interview with Guangguang, Marvel Rivals’ Creative Director, in which the interviewer touched on topics like EOMM and the title being labeled a “gooner game.” Like the post on X, Guangguang teased a forthcoming video within the next two weeks, offering a deeper look into the game’s matchmaking philosophy.

An interesting and skeptical observation is how the team did not identify any specific system in both statements. While most of the community was previously firm on EOMM's presence, they're now speculating about other EOMM-related matchmaking modes, like EnMatch, a hybrid of EOMM and SBMM, possibly being used. 

Does Marvel Rivals Use EOMM?

A matchmaking win streak showcased in the Match history of Marvel Rivals.
Potential Engagement-Oriented Matchmaking pattern in Marvel Rivals / Image via Esports on SI

For context, Engagement-Oriented Matchmaking is an algorithm that, rather than rating individual skill, focuses on maximizing player retention. It essentially takes metrics like win/loss ratios to manipulate match outcomes, providing easier games after losses to prevent frustration and tougher games after a series of wins.

This phenomenon leads to what the community calls a "winner's queue" and "loser's queue", leading to streaks of wins and losses, respectively, where the game is actively working against you to artificially create unwinnable and sometimes unlosable matches.

Many players in Marvel Rivals experienced these streaks on multiple occasions, sometimes leading to absurd double-digit figures, hence the allegations that the game was using EOMM to keep players hooked. Naturally, NetEase didn't comment on its implementation in Rivals for some time, as admitting its existence can be tricky because of its controversial nature.

Still, a large fraction of casual and competitive players, and even influencers, were confident that EOMM (or at least a similar system) was in play. They reported patterns like 24-win and 13-loss streaks, which you'll likely never find in traditional systems like Skill-Based Matchmaking (or SBMM).

Esports Impact

Marvel Rivals Blade
Daywalker Blade is Marvel Rivals' next Duelist. / Marvel; NetEase

While a sizeable chunk of players hover on both sides of the argument regarding EOMM's existence in Marvel Rivals, they both agree that its confirmation could be detrimental to the competitive scene. It'll prove that the algorithm predetermines your matches, artificially inflating wins and losses, and, as a result, your rank will feel undeserved.

A lot rests on the team's matchmaking video next week, which hopefully addresses the concerns and talks about the frequency of wins and loss streaks players are experiencing. For reference, even Overwatch players never complained about “EOMM” on such a scale that the developers were forced to put out a statement refuting it.

