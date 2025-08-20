Marvel Rivals Esports Is Starting To Become Boring: A Post-IGNITE Analysis
When Marvel Rivals first made its debut in December 2024, the casual and competitive scene was thriving because of the community's unfamiliarity with the meta. Everyone was testing random team comps and characters until we eventually found the strongest picks towards the end of Season 0.
Since then, though, that meta roster hasn't changed much except for the addition of new characters. With the recent Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals wrapping up, the popular picks from earlier seasons are still proving extremely dominant, highlighting two key factors: the balance updates don't target issues precisely enough, and there are a few heroes in a tier of their own.
As a result, you see the same, regurgitating heroes getting banned and locked all over again. On the other hand, there's a sizeable chunk of the roster (more than other hero shooters like Overwatch or Valorant) that's not even seen in pro play. Thus, despite being relatively new, the esports scene of Rivals has started to get stale, repetitive, and, regrettably, boring.
Predictable Pro Play Teamfight Outcomes Thanks To Support Ults
Since Season 0, we know how absurdly overpowered the "immortality circle" Support Ults have been. What keeps Luna Snow, Invisible Woman, Cloak and Dagger, and Loki so relevant across all ranks and pro play is their Ults, which give the team a huge advantage.
It's always why one-shot counter Ults (that are primarily used to shut down Support Ults) like those of Magneto and Phoenix are so strong — they comfortably handle the ace up the opponent's sleeve.
Talking strictly about pro play, a match-half usually boils down to 2-3 teamfights at most, and, as demonstrated by the Mid-Season Finals, these teamfights are usually determined by the team whose Support player activates their Ultimate Ability first. For context, the team whose Support exhausts their Ult first typically loses the fight since they don't have the sustain to survive the aftermath.
In the Mid-Season Finals, we saw how quickly Supports Ults were built up and used in the following uninterrupted manner in a single fight:
- Team A activates its first Support Ultimate Ability
- Team B activates its first Support Ultimate Ability
- Team A activates its second Support Ultimate Ability
- Team B activates its second Support Ultimate Ability
- Team A activates its third Support Ultimate Ability (for 3-support comps)
- Team B activates its third Support Ultimate Ability (for 3-support comps)
This pattern was far too common and for good reason. During this reactionary, turn-taking process, you rarely found a single person on any team dying, but once Team A used all its Ults, the remaining heals from Team B's last Support Ult let them sweep Team A off the objective.
In essence, you basically knew how that intense teamfight was going to end the moment that first Support Ult was triggered. It would only take an exceptional play from Team A to somehow win the fight from that point onward.
The Disparity Within The Role In Competitive Circuits
What makes things worse is how Support characters with the "immortality circle" Ults are so much more commonly played, banned, and locked than the other Supports. Adam is mostly reserved for res comps, Mantis and Ultron are only for triple support comps, and Rocket's Ult lacks sustain and is hard-countered by Phoenix.
The only other "healer" is Jeff, who's practically unusable as of Season 3 and Season 3.5 once you approach higher elo. In pro play, he's used for the round-start Speed Boost and that's it; there were a few occasions in the Mid-Season Finals where he was picked for a limited time until the team went back to the usual replacement like Loki or Luna.
Meta Picks Run Rampant In Tournaments Without Seeing Meaningful Changes For Several Balance Updates
It's surprising to see just how many heroes in Marvel Rivals have remained in top positions despite many seasons and balance patches. For reference, these picks were relevant in tournaments from Season 0 up to now:
- Vanguards: Magneto, Doctor Strange
- Duelists: Wolverine, Hela, Psylocke
- Strategists: Luna Snow, Loki
Esports teams have been using these heroes in most matches since the game's first official tournament. After dozens of patches, some of which did address and nerf them, we're still seeing them in action. It's important to mention that no one should advocate for their destruction (like Spider-Man in Season 3), but a middle ground to let other picks shine is necessary.
In the Mid-Season Finals, you rarely saw a team not using Magneto and Emma Frost as the two tanks and Strange's portal to shortcut their way to the point. The only exceptions were when either Magneto or Emma were banned, the team used dive tanks like Venom and Captain America, or if a player was incredibly strong at a specific Vanguard, like ENVY's Window carrying with Groot.
On the other hand, it's baffling that heroes like Peni Parker, Scarlet Witch, Rocket Raccoon, and Black Widow, who've underperformed since the start, haven't been buffed enough to the point where they're considered viable at pro play. No one expects every hero to be viable, but essentially ignoring a chunk of the roster for 3 consecutive seasons while repetitive picks are a thing is concerning.
The biggest issue, however, is how some Duelists could determine a match on their own. From the recent tournament, there's no better example than Human Torch and Phoenix. If a pro player was exceptionally good at Torch, their team practically won the game the moment that hero remained unbanned by the opponent.
All of these factors, like the ridiculous carry potential of some heroes, led to the Mid-Season Finals always ending in 3-0 and 3-1 results. Every matchup, including the Grand Finals, felt one-sided after the initial skirmish. And seeing that problematic picks like Emma, Loki, Luna, Torch, and Phoenix were mostly untouched in the Season 3.5 patch notes, this trend will likely continue going forward.
Esports Impact
On paper, the esports scene of Marvel Rivals did fairly well in terms of viewership, marketing, and prize pools. However, the biggest fault lies in the fact that we're constantly seeing the same heroes and team comps. The removal of the Guardians Revival team-up (i.e., the Res comp) is a step in the right direction, but there's still a long way to go.
In fact, one of IGNITE's highlights was Jeff being picked for the Grand Finals and, more surprisingly, getting value for a certain period. If we saw more of those highlights — underdogs pulling off incredible plays — it'll reinvigorate the tourneys as we see new faces pop up.
Until then, matches will feel stale since players will be forced to choose from a limited pool despite a massive roster. If we see another tournament where Human Torch, Luna Snow, and Loki are permabans or permalocks, it'll certainly devalue the event's promise of uniqueness and diversity.
No one denies the nail-biting intensity some matchups showcased, but seeing that formula repeat due to lackluster balancing changes stops surprise factors from being a thing.