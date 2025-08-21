Marvel Rivals Explains Its Controversial Matchmaking System
On August 21, 2025, the official Marvel Rivals YouTube account posted a video discussing its highly debated matchmaking system. This topic was a point of contention since the game's release, and the video itself was foreshadowed more than a week ago.
And now, we've finally got our answer: Marvel Rivals' matchmaking system works by pitting you against players based on several node selections, team composition, and your competitive score. The more you wait, the system expands its search into higher and lower ranks to quicken queue times.
How Matchmaking In Marvel Rivals Actually Works
Once the game finds a match, it arranges teams based on competitive scores to equally divide players. While this approach tries to balance the teams, it's clear that the system will find outliers in the process (such as players far above their skill level fighting in easier lobbies and vice versa).
For team matchmaking, you'll only fight against similar-sized parties, but smaller divisions (like a 3-player party) may result in unequal party compositions. For instance, one team may have a 3-2-1 party comp while the other could have a 3-1-1-1 comp. In this case, the competitive score for those solo queuing players matters the most when splitting teams.
While these outliers (jokingly nicknamed "EOMM agents") are indeed a problem, abandoning this wider-spanning technique may result in worse matchmaking times, which, according to Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong, is the last thing they want.
This is also why Rivals has decided to distance itself from role-based matchmaking as well as restrict 4-player and 6-player teams at higher ranks, since they often result in long queue times with off-balanced groups.
The Drama Leading Up To Rivals' Matchmaking Reveal
On August 11, the game's Creative Director, Guangguang, was asked about the game's matchmaking algorithm during Rivals Assembled's interview. In his response, he hinted at a fuller explanation coming soon.
A day later, the Marvel Rivals X account doubled down and completely denied the game using EOMM and informed the players that a complete demonstration would be released a week later. Naturally, the community was skeptical since this was the second consecutive time the developers refused to elaborate on the system.
To explain the discord, the Engagement-Oriented Matchmaking System (EOMM) is an algorithm that tries to maximize player retention by manipulating match outcomes. According to tons of screenshots and reports of "win/loss streaks", players began speculating that Marvel Rivals was, indeed, using this system to keep them hooked.
Seeing that the team once again denied Rivals using EOMM in any capacity in their video, this could simply mean that players reporting these streaks were being put in lobbies with a massive skill disparity. Rank and filling plays a surprisingly high role in team balancing, and these aspects may not have been something skeptics would have considered at first glance.
Esports Impact
Explaining Marvel Rivals' matchmaking system was both a win and a loss for the developers in terms of the competitive aspect. While some appreciate the transparency, others may not accept the reasoning they've chosen to give.
EOMM has been viewed in an extremely negative light compared to other matchmaking systems like SBMM. However, with Rivals now openly stating it uses a "filling" algorithm to lower queue times and balance teams based on competitive scores, the allegations can finally be put to bed, or maybe we'll see the resentment shift to something else entirely.
Of course, this reveal and demonstration won't necessarily affect the game's esports scene, but it'll certainly shake up the Ranked ladder, where players who previously thought the game was rigged can no longer blame it on an imaginary, manipulative matchmaking system. Instead, this will simply help them spot players who are performing far above or below average, recognizing them as "on the boundary of the acceptable rank range."