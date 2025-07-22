New Fantastic Four: First Steps Skins Revealed in Marvel Rivals
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big film sees the Fantastic Four return to the big screen for the first time in a while. With the film's main release on July 25, 2025, Marvel is wasting no time capitalizing on it with microtransactions. Along with Fantastic Four skins coming to Fortnite, there will also be MCU skins coming to Marvel Rivals at the same time.
Marvel Rivals is the Overwatch-inspired crossover of all of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains, as well as some of their more obscure ones. Releasing in December of last year, the game quickly became a social phenomena with everyone needing to play it. For months, it embarrassed Blizzard Entertainment by overshadowing every thing Overwatch did and seemed to be everything Overwatch used to be in the eyes of many players.
Over time, it certainly hasn't managed to maintain the insanely large player base it had during its first couple of months of launch, but it has remained a steady and successful game. Being a Marvel game featuring heroes from numerous films, comics, and cartoons, Marvel Rivals was always going to have its fair share of opportunities for microtransactions. It was also always going to be as inevitable as Thanos that MCU skins released to perfectly coincide with MCU film releases.
When Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps MCU Skins Be Available In Marvel Rivals, And How Much Will They Cost?
According to the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap, the Fantastic Four MCU skins will be available on July 25, 2025, the same day as the release of the film. They will drop with the Thursday July 24 shop update at 10pm ET. As for how much they'll cost, there's no way of knowing exactly what they'll cost until they're available in the shop, but other MCU skins can be used as a basis for guessing.
Each skin emotes showing a number counting from one to four in the following order:
- Human Torch
- Invisible Woman
- The Thing
- Mr. Fantastic
The MCU "Green Scar" Bruce Banner/Hulk skin costs 2400 Units, and the Spider-Man No Way Home bundle costs 2600 Units. It would be reasonable to expect each Fantastic Four MCU skin to cost around that. It's possible, if not probable, that there will also be a bundle that comes with all four skin bundles at a discounted price than if they were each purchased separately.
What Is The Esports Impact Of These New Fantastic Four Skins?
Over the top and fancy skins in gaming are always cool and what not, but they can sometimes pose issues for competitive gaming if they significantly alter a character's appearance to the point of players no longer being able to easily identify who they're going up against or if certain skins become very difficult to see and act as a sort of pay to win camouflage.
These Fantastic Four skins are nowhere near over the top by any means, so there is no real impact that these skins can have on any competitive match. Players can feel safe buying them knowing they aren't being cheesy and can choose to not buy them without feeling like they're missing out on some artificial power boost.
What's Next For Marvel Rivals?
Looking at the season 3 roadmap for Marvel Rivals, we can see that coming on August 1, 2025 will be 2 new phoenix skins. Phoenix Demon for Magik and Phoenix Panther for Black Panther. After that, the next major update for Marvel Rivals will be coming on August 8, 2025. We don't know much about this update yet, but we do know that it'll be bringing the highly anticipated hero Blade to the game.
