New Image Confirms Fantastic Four Leaks
Marvel Rivals is about to expand its roster with even more heroes, with the game officially confirming the Fantastic Four is leaping into action very soon.
Not only did we get our first official look at all four members of Marvel’s first family in Marvel Rivals but we also got a date for when we can see them in action—though a release date still isn’t confirmed.
In the first official game artwork for the characters, we see the unique designs for the Marvel Rivals iteration of the Fantastic Four. We also get a look at H.E.R.B.I.E., the Baxter Building, and the Fantasticar.
Over the last several weeks, multiple leaks have shown full details for both the Human Torch and Mr. Fantastic, including their roles, moves, and Team-Up abilities—showing that they are both Duelists. We still haven’t seen much for the Invisible Woman or the Thing, though it looks like they will be added to the game in a similar timeframe.
When Do the Fantastic Four Launch in Marvel Rivals
Right now, we are set to get a trailer for the Fantastic Four on Jan. 6 at 10am CT, which should show all three characters in action for the first time. More news about Season 1 of Marvel Rivals will likely be included too. Currently, Season 0 for the game is set to end on Jan. 10, according to battle pass, which means the leaked start date for Season 1 being Jan. 11 lines up perfectly.
With that potential launch date and the trailer dropping, it is highly likely we will get all four members of the Fantastic Four released in Season 1, potentially as early as Jan. 11.
Considering Dr. Doom is the big bad of Marvel Rivals story after two variants of the character caused a timestream entanglement involving heroes from multiple timelines, the Fantastic Four were bound to play an important role, as his main antagonists. There is also a red moon in the back of their art that might be another tease for Blade.