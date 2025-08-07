Will Marvel Rivals Have a Franchise League? Esports Lead Responds
In a year of canceled projects and failed launches across the shooter landscape, Marvel Rivals has been perhaps the lone bright spot. The game has been a breakout success since its launch in late 2024, drawing a number of high profile esports teams into its burgeoning esports ecosystem.
Now, as teams like 100 Thieves and Sentinels take the stage for the first-ever Marvel Rivals major, there's one question on every fan's mind: what does the future of Marvel Rivals esports look like? Today, we got our first indication of how Netease sees Marvel Rivals as an esport and an answer to one of the most crucial questions in a post-Overwatch League world.
Will Marvel Rivals Launch a Franchise League?
In an interview with Jake Lucky of Gaming World Tour at Marvel Rivals Ignite, Esports Tournaments lead Adam Huang answered the question directly.
"No, I think for the beginning we are not undergoing this because it will restrict how we behave."
However, Huang did not rule out the possibility long-term, saying that if everything goes well in the early stages for Marvel Rivals, "we will consider every possibility in the future."
Leaving the door open sparked immediate backlash from some fans, as the topic of franchising has become extremely controversial in the modern world of esports. Many view the Overwatch League and similar structures as having restricted opportunity or even crippled esports that could have outgrown the limited number of teams in a franchise model.
While League of Legends has been a top esport for years under a largely franchised system, the other members of the Big Three, Counter-Strike and Dota 2, have never franchised and continue to pull in impressive numbers. In fact, in June the CS2 Austin Major outperformed the championship of the franchised Valorant ecosystem, the VCT Masters Toronto, according to Esports Charts.
Still, the fact that Marvel Rivals is taking a cautious approach at the beginning is a great sign for esports fans. The industry has seen too many games go too big too fast and fade away before they ever have a chance find their audience. Whether it's the failure of Artifact, the leaked plans for Marvel Infinite, or the collapse of Heroes of the Storm, it has almost become an expectation that if a game announces huge esports plans before or shortly after launch, it's likely to be a big failure.
Marvel Rivals Esports Skins
Still, the biggest argument in favor of franchising has always been sustainability. It is expensive to run an esports team, and it is difficult to keep paying player salaries and travel expenses without some way to recoup that cost. One way that games like Rainbow Six Siege and Rocket League have found to help teams out is with in-game items. Jake Lucky asked about this in his interview with Huang.
Huang specifically noted that different types of cosmetics serve different functions and said that his team will "do the math" to figure out a system that helps everyone "find their way."
Skins have already been a huge success for Marvel Rivals. Most recently, both the symbiote skins and the summer swimsuit line have caused big reactions across social media. With hugely popular names and some...enticing character models, teams like Sentinels could likely eat well off a Luna Snow bundle.
How to Watch the Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals
While the future of Marvel Rivals esports remains uncertain, the present is hype. The best teams in the world are currently in Guangzhou China competing for the largest prize pool in the game's short history: $500,000.
Tune in August 7-10 on the Marvel Rivals Twitch and Youtube accounts to catch the action. The next broadcast is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm ET.