How to Unlock the Free Ultron Skin in Marvel Rivals Right Now
Marvel Rivals: the Overwatch-inspired 6v6 competitive hero shooter whose main claim to fame and the reason most fans probably played it in the first place is its roster of both beloved and peculiar Marvel heroes and villains from comics, movies, cartoons, and more. It's still here and doing quite well, almost a full year after its launch.
Well enough, in fact, to still have tons of in-game events that provide players with free rewards. There are currently two active events in-game right now. The "Scroll of the Immortal Beasts" and "Summer Special Vol. 2" have free rewards in them. The one most relevant right now is the Scroll of the Immortal Beasts event, which, when fully completed, will reward the player with a free Ultron skin.
Related Article: Every Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event Volume 2 Skin and Reward
How To Get The New Wasteland Robot Skin For Ultron In Marvel Rivals?
As mentioned above, the Wasteland Robot skin for Ultron is the reward for completing the Scroll of the Immortal Beasts event in Marvel Rivals. This event is all about "lighting up" immortable beasts by completing various challenges for each one. The main caveat is that the player must do the beasts sequentially, one at a time.
You May Also Like: Marvel Rivals Is Out On PS4. It Runs Poorly But You Get a Free Skin
The challenges for subsequent beasts are not revealed until the previous beast has been completed. There are a total of eight immortal beasts, with the first one being named Shou-Lao and having three missions for players to complete. These three missions are as follows:
- Mission 1: Complete 5 matches
- Mission 2: Take 30,000 damage
- Mission 3: Secure 30 assists
Just like with most challenges in Marvel Rivals, these missions can be completed in Quick Match, Competitive, Arcade, or Practice VS. AI. After completing these three challenges, Shou-Lao will have been lit up, and the second immortal beast will unlock with their own set of challenges. Completing the second beast's challenges will light that beast up and unlock immortal beast number three.
The player must rinse and repeat until all eight immortal beasts have been lit up. Once that's been achieved, the player will be rewarded with the Wasteland Robot costume for Ultron.
Next Article: Will Marvel Rivals Have a Franchise League? Esports Lead Responds
What Is The Esports Impact Of The Wasteland Robot Costume For Ultron?
Marvel Rivals is a highly competitive game meant to be taken seriously in a competitive way. It has its own esports scene with prominent and well-respected esports organizations such as 100Thieves, Envy, Sentinels, and more investing into teams.
While it's unlikely a free skin would impact actual professional play, a cool free Ultron skin may cause more ranked play players to try him out. He's a strong healer in the current meta, per Rivalsmeta.com.