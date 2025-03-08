Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Guide - All New Skins, Rewards, and Clone Rumble
- Marvel Rivals launches new Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event
- Unlock exclusive, time-limited rewards
- Play a new unrestricted game mode, Clone Rumble
Marvel Rivals has a new, mysterious event that is now live—Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. This means there are new rewards to claim and at least one hidden piece of content that won’t be revealed until the event is close to ending.
Just like the previous Fortune & Colors event, Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure gives players new cosmetics to earn by playing Marvel Rivals and a limited-time game mode called Clone Rumble. This includes an exclusive Black Widow skin you can claim for free, though you will have to work hard to traverse the Chronoverse with Galacta.
Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure - Start and End Time
Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure begins on March 7 and ends on April 11 at 1:59am PT. You will have until the event ends to claim any rewards featured during the event before they disappear from the game for an unknown amount of time.
There is a second timer for this event too, specifically pertaining to the Clone Rumble limited-time mode.
According to NetEase Games, Clone Rumble will be available during the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event. However, that availability will be split into three different windows before it is seemingly going to be removed on March 24.
- March 7 to 10 at 2am PT
- March 14 to 17 at 2am PT
- March 21 to 24 at 2am PT
You do not need to play Clone Rumble to unlock the rewards featured on the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. Doing so will complete exclusive missions and speed up the rate at which you can finish the event, though.
This update launched just a day after a patch went live, which also included new costumes for Venom and Cloak & Dagger.
Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure - All New Skins, Rewards, and How to Get Them
During the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, a special game board is available from Marvel Rivals’ home page. This features
Completing specific missions and challenges will earn you orbs of power that you can use to infuse a Chrono-Crystal that will act as dice for the game board. The number on the crystals will decide how far Galacta moves, and each time she stops, she will let you claim the reward featured in the space.
Orbs can be earned by completing event-specific missions, which are mostly tied to Clone Rumble, or normal challenges that you finish by meeting objectives in any game mode.
After you claim every reward, you will unlock a Gallery Card from the center of the map, potentially with something extra. Here is a full list of the rewards you can collect as of March 7 in order of how they appear on the event board:
- 220 Units (spread across different spaces)
- Black Widow - Mrs. Barnes Costume
- Black Widow - Celebratory Gunfire Emote
- Timestream Regeneration Device Spray
- Black Widow - Wild Sharpshooter MVP Animation
- Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate
- Mrs. Barnes Spray
- Mrs. Barnes Nameplate
- Damaged Cerebro Spray
- Intergalactic Adventure Spray
- H.E.R.B.I.E. Spray
- One Small Step Gallery Card (Claimed after finishing the board)
- Unknown Hidden Reward (Unlocked on April 1)
Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure - What is the Question Mark Reward?
Floating alongside the One Small Step Gallery Card in the center of the event game board, a second object is featured with a large question mark on it. The in-game note about this unknown space says “a mysterious reward seems to await, unlocking after a certain time passed.”
Players can only claim the One Small Step Gallery Card after grabbing the other 24 rewards across the board. We can assume that this hidden item will also be claimable in a similar way, though it is currently locked until around April 1.
We should hear more about whatever this hidden item is prior to it unlocking, though the Marvel Rivals team have not mentioned it outside of the game’s menu.
Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure - Clone Rumble Mode, Explained
Clone Rumble is a limited-time mode that allows players to ignore Marvel Rivals’ usual restriction on using multiples of the same heroes on the same team—with some new rules in place.
Available on a timer that looks to include only Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until March 24, Clone Rumble pits two teams of six against each other on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Birnin T'Challa Domination map. Each team will vote on one hero, and once the game begins, every player can only choose between those two heroes until the end of the match.
This means players can run full six stacks of one character or decide to use whatever hero the opposing team picked with no limits. You will not get to change your vote between rounds, meaning you are stuck playing only those two heroes until one side wins the best-of-three.
Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure and Clone Rumble Esports Meta Impact
While these in-game events don’t usually have much impact on the meta directly, new cosmetics and ways to play the game do change how people play Marvel Rivals.
Black Widow has been the hero with the lowest pick rate across all three seasons of Marvel Rivals so far, according to the game’s official stats tracker and RivalsMeta. In Season 1.5 she sits at just a 3.76 percent pick rate across all ranks, and it drops to less than two percent once you reach Grandmaster and above.
A new skin should give Black Widow a slight usage boost in all modes, though she will likely continue to be ignored in ranked matches.
Clone Rumble will give players who are tired of Marvel Rivals’ usual restrictions or meta a chance to try out something fresh with new rules and complete chaos. Most of the cool plays and setups you see in Clone Rumble won’t be possible to replicate in normal modes, making it a unique experience for players and viewers.
And, there is always a chance something clicks with players in Clone Rumble and a strategy will make its way back to Quick and Competitive queues in a modified fashion.