Marvel Rivals Responds To "Gooner Game" Allegations
Rivals Assembled on YouTube recently held an exclusive interview with Guangguang, the Creative Director of Marvel Rivals, after the recent Mid-Season Finals IGNITE tournament. The interview delved deep into some burning, highly anticipated questions, such as the team moving to a monthly release schedule and the controversial debate around EOMM's existence.
While some of these were answered on the spot and others are awaiting a patient response, the interviewer boldly asked Guangguang about his thoughts on the fans calling Marvel Rivals a "gooner game", as it has been labelled by the community in both a joking and somewhat concerning manner.
The question came off as light-hearted, and the Creative Director went straight at it. He replied, saying that the costumes in Marvel Rivals were heavily inspired by the classic outfits, which were then fashionized to appeal to a broader audience.
He continued saying that some of the outfits in question, like Squirrel Girl's Krakoa Resort skin, were centered around real-world themes and seasonal storylines. When these blend together, they make a solid skin that attracts positive attention from the players, which the team is very grateful for.
Marvel Rivals' Controversy Around "Provocative" Male And Female Character Skins
For context, Marvel Rivals has released several outfits for its characters throughout its lifespan. While some were very positively received, like the recent Fantastic 4 bundle, others were much more divisive because of their revealing figures.
The controversy, although starting off as a small nudge at the game for promoting fan-service, quickly gained momentum and became a somewhat prominent discussion with the release of Summer skins in Season 3. Luna Snow and Loki's Summer outfits, in particular, were deemed too daring by the community.
Esports Impact
Aside from addressing the "gooner" allegations, the interview also touched on the competitive side of Marvel Rivals, specifically how the team balances the roster when considering the casual and competitive audience.
Guangguang responded by saying that their balancing philosophy, rather than looking at the player niche, primarily focuses on the various in-game modes like Quick Play and Competitive. They also factor in figures like a hero's Win Rate, Ban Rate, and Play Rate, and center changes around those numbers.
This comment actually reveals how we can expect the in-game balancing to play out in future updates. With the recent Mid-Season Finals tournament concluded, we can deduce that the event will, in fact, affect balancing decisions for Season 4. Phoenix, for instance, was a menacing figure in the tournament, and her high Play Rate implies she could see some nerfs in the next patch.