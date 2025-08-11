Esports illustrated

Marvel Rivals Responds To "Gooner Game" Allegations

The culprit behind the contention is... Marvel Comics!?

Daniyal Malik

Marvel Rivals And The Suggestive Allegations
Marvel Rivals And The Suggestive Allegations / Screenshot via NetEase Games

Rivals Assembled on YouTube recently held an exclusive interview with Guangguang, the Creative Director of Marvel Rivals, after the recent Mid-Season Finals IGNITE tournament. The interview delved deep into some burning, highly anticipated questions, such as the team moving to a monthly release schedule and the controversial debate around EOMM's existence.

While some of these were answered on the spot and others are awaiting a patient response, the interviewer boldly asked Guangguang about his thoughts on the fans calling Marvel Rivals a "gooner game", as it has been labelled by the community in both a joking and somewhat concerning manner.

The question came off as light-hearted, and the Creative Director went straight at it. He replied, saying that the costumes in Marvel Rivals were heavily inspired by the classic outfits, which were then fashionized to appeal to a broader audience.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Summer Skin
Squirrel Girl's Summer skin in Marvel Rivals / Image via NetEase Games

He continued saying that some of the outfits in question, like Squirrel Girl's Krakoa Resort skin, were centered around real-world themes and seasonal storylines. When these blend together, they make a solid skin that attracts positive attention from the players, which the team is very grateful for.

Marvel Rivals' Controversy Around "Provocative" Male And Female Character Skins

Loki and Psylocke Summer Swimsuit Skins Marvel Rivals 2025
Loki and Psylocke's 2025 summer skins / Marvel; NetEase via X.com

For context, Marvel Rivals has released several outfits for its characters throughout its lifespan. While some were very positively received, like the recent Fantastic 4 bundle, others were much more divisive because of their revealing figures.

The controversy, although starting off as a small nudge at the game for promoting fan-service, quickly gained momentum and became a somewhat prominent discussion with the release of Summer skins in Season 3. Luna Snow and Loki's Summer outfits, in particular, were deemed too daring by the community.

Esports Impact

Aside from addressing the "gooner" allegations, the interview also touched on the competitive side of Marvel Rivals, specifically how the team balances the roster when considering the casual and competitive audience.

Guangguang responded by saying that their balancing philosophy, rather than looking at the player niche, primarily focuses on the various in-game modes like Quick Play and Competitive. They also factor in figures like a hero's Win Rate, Ban Rate, and Play Rate, and center changes around those numbers.

This comment actually reveals how we can expect the in-game balancing to play out in future updates. With the recent Mid-Season Finals tournament concluded, we can deduce that the event will, in fact, affect balancing decisions for Season 4. Phoenix, for instance, was a menacing figure in the tournament, and her high Play Rate implies she could see some nerfs in the next patch.

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal Malik is currently a part of the Writer team at Esports on SI. Prior to joining us, he worked as a writer for TheGamer and as an Executive Editor at eXputer, building his portfolio around SEO knowledge and team management. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world. Daniyal's currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. Beyond work and studies, he's a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals.

