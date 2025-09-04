A Dedicated Halloween Event Is Coming To Marvel Rivals
In its latest volume of Dev. Vision, Marvel Rivals unveiled all the upcoming content and updates coming to Season 4 beginning on September 12. Aside from the new hero, Angela, we got our first look at the new balance changes, maps, modes, features, and much more.
When talking about their recent addition to allow pinning heroes, the developers also teased a brand new Halloween Event in the video. Other than a tiny glimpse of the theme, however, they didn't discuss the event at any length, but this does confirm that a special Halloween-themed festivity is on its way.
Here's everything we know so far about the Halloween event for Marvel Rivals, including what you can expect to see from it.
Marvel Rivals Halloween Event Begins In Season 4
According to the update video, we know that the Halloween Event is scheduled to start sometime during Season 4. An interesting thing to note is how, unlike the other events we've seen so far, the Halloween Event has its own tab on the Home Screen.
This could mean that the ordeal has a much larger scale, with an entire collection of Halloween-themed content, including maps, modes, cosmetics, and Gallery Cards. Alternatively, since this was demonstrated in the game's test version, the event being in a separate section could be a placeholder, and it would be moved to the normal "Events" tab on the actual clients when it goes live.
What To Expect From The Halloween Event
If we assume the Halloween event begins in Season 4, it could be a collaborative celebration with the upcoming Marvel Zombies series starting on September 24. It's unlikely that the event will stretch to the actual Halloween, since that begins near the end of Season 4.5 if Rivals continues its monthly schedule.
The show's trailer already teased some interesting skin ideas, so it wouldn't be a stretch if they made their debut in Marvel Rivals. Aside from costumes, we could see a new limited-time gamemode (like the Christmas event) and either a new Halloween map or existing maps getting a makeover with Halloween decorations.
Esports Impact
As we transition into the new season, it's worth pointing out how the developers explicitly stated their buffs and nerfs being significantly more motivated by combat data and pro play this time around. As seen in the Season 4 patch notes, most of the characters being toned down had incredible stats in competitive tournaments and vice versa.
If this trend continues, we'll likely see more targeted changes that'll impact the extreme ends of the meta, making sure no one is particularly overused in the meta.