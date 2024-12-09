Does Marvel Rivals Have Hero Role Queue?
Role Queue is paramount to balancing certain games that utilize different classes with unique skills, but Marvel Rivals may have ditched the feature and embraced chaos—at least initially.
Marvel Rivals may take elements from other hero shooters, but it is a unique experience with its varied roster of playable characters. Role Queue allows for a more structured gameplay experience by limiting the number of heroes of each class that can be used. However, NetEase did not include that system at launch.
Is Role Queue Coming to Marvel Rivals?
NetEase Games has no plans to add a Role Queue to Marvel Rivals, at least during the early stages of the game.
In an August interview with Dexerto, Marvel Rivals executive producer Danny Koo noted that the team was more interested in letting players show their creativity and “play as they want” rather than forcing them into a role lock.
“We do not want players to have role lock. We want them to be creative with their formations and use the heroes as they like in their 6-player team,” Koo said to Dexerto.
While this doesn’t mean Role Queue is completely off the table, it does appear that Koo and his team are not prioritizing it.
Do Marvel Rivals Players Want a Role Queue?
Just like with any big game system, Marvel Rivals players are split on whether they want Role Queue implemented in the game.
In games like Overwatch 2, Role Queue is the main way to play the game, as it ensures players will fill their team with specific roles that can balance out a lineup. Since Marvel Rivals doesn’t utilize this system, a team in quick play or ranked modes could be entirely made up of a single role—leading to much greater variables in team composition and performance.
That means that in some games, you won’t have anyone willing to play a healer or too many players focused on being DPS heroes to complete missions for the battle pass.
But, while you could end up with an unbalanced team, plenty of players view that as part of Marvel Rivals’ charm because it allows for individual freedom and rewards those players willing to work to be a good teammate.
“You should be rewarded for good teamwork, and punished for the bad teamwork,” Reddit user Smooglabish said. “If you are a skilled specialist/healer and can keep an entire team alive being the only support on the team then you should be given that chance to shine. Creating a team with a competitive edge is a success of communication and open queue allows for the most rewarding of experiences.”
This is an issue you can easily avoid by queueing with other players but anyone playing the game solo could end up feeling punished for something they can’t control, especially if they are the ones always being forced to play Tank or Support.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 0 Ranked Rewards — Unlock Requirements & How To Play
“Open queue is the worst thing in Overwatch. Barely anyone plays it, and for good reason. A broken team composition usually won't beat a proper team comp,” Reddit user Gowat5 said. “With the current queue system in rivals, you often get people who don't communicate whatsoever. People who are basically playing on their console with no mic and couldn't care less to switch characters. Other times you get a fully coherent team who communicates and works together to win. It's a massive dice roll each game to see what team you'll get.”
Even experienced Overwatch players like Flats agree that it feels bad to go hours having to play the same class since most players simply queue DPS and leave the rest of the team to fill, but he actually wants to see this continue, asking NetEase to lean further away from what Overwatch became.
He thinks Role Queue will never be the answer for Marvel Rivals despite players already asking for it and he wants the game to be balanced toward more casual play. This is partially because adding Role Queue would extend matchmaking time once Marvel Rivals’ player count does decline eventually but also because there will be players willing to “take one for the team” and swap roles in order to win games eventually.
“I would propose that the only thing that Rivals could do and learn from Overwatch is the global healing passive,” Flats said. “I would just say consider it. Genuinely consider it, because I want them to go the complete opposite in everything else. But I think that one small piece could give you enough that, if you have those games with 1-4-1 [team role composition] you don’t feel like you’re sitting there not getting healed ever or constantly looking for health packs.”
In the words of Reddit user TheSpaceFace, Role Queue “brings balance but kills flexibility and creativity.” It looks like the Marvel Rivals team agrees with that take and is going to let things play out without implementing limits for a while before looking at ways to potentially bring new methods of balance to the game, whether the players agree with that or not.