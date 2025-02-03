Are Healers In Marvel Rivals Too Strong? An In-Depth Analysis
Marvel Rivals has been out for nearly two months now and is well into its first full season. The new competitive hero shooter has been a massive success so far and has remained one of the most popular games in the world since it launched.
One aspect of Marvel Rivals that's been interesting is the lack of hero-balancing changes. From the game launch with season 0 in early December 2024 to now almost a month into season 1, the developers have made minimal adjustments to the balancing of heroes. Some heroes like Hawkeye or Hela have been nerfed while others like Wolverine or Storm have been buffed, but overall, the amount of balancing changes that have occurred have been minimal.
This isn't a huge deal as it makes sense this early on in the title to not make any overreactions and to allow players to find a meta and expose the biggest issues that need addressing. As the meta has developed over the last couple of months one thing has become clear, which is that healers are incredibly strong; but are they too strong?
All data gathered from rivalsmeta.com
How Healers Impact The General Enjoyment Levels Of Most Players?
Before diving deep into the potential issues healers are causing it's important to understand how the vast majority of players view healers and healing in this game. Most players don't like healing. Most players refuse to play healers outright. It takes a special kind of person to willingly choose healing in video games.
Since most players are playing DPS in the majority of their games, this means healers are typically the biggest source of annoyance players feel throughout a game of Marvel Rivals. Whether it be because their healers are bad so they're dying a lot instead of getting to deal damage, or it's because the other team's healers are doing too well and they can't get any kills because everyone is constantly getting healed back up, healers are likely the biggest reason the average player walks away from a game feeling annoyed and unsatisfied with the experience.
Due to healers having the highest impact on player perception, getting the balancing of healers right is more important than the other two roles. Players are much more likely to get extremely frustrated in a meta of everyone dying quickly than in a meta where everyone is effectively immortal because healers are too strong.
Is There An Issue With The Regular (Non-Ultimate) Amount Of Healing Being Done?
If a healer is pocketing someone and a non-burst damage hero is the one attacking them, the constant incoming damage is likely never going to outpace the constant incoming healing.
One thing to think about is whether the issue is the amount of healing healers can do or how easy it is to do that healing. If healing is powerful but requires a great amount of skill to output high numbers than it wouldn't be as big of an issue, but if healing requires minimal effort to output high numbers than the issue is less about balancing and more about the core design of Strategist heroes.
Let's do a quick breakdown:
Hero Name
Heal With Left Click?
Requires Aiming To Heal?
Requires Great Resource Management?
Adam Warlock
No
Yes
Yes
Cloak & Dagger
Yes
No
No
Invisible Woman
Yes
Yes
No
Jeff the Land Shark
Yes
Yes
No
Loki
Yes
Yes
No
Luna Snow
Yes
Yes
No
Mantis
No
Yes
Yes
Rocket Raccoon
No, but it's right click instead
No
No
Of the eight healers in the game, only two of them require great resource management to output high healing numbers and those same two are the only ones who can't heal with left-click (right-click for Rocket).
In a recent video, streamer and esports commentator Coney showed off the impact Rocket Raccoon can have in a high level tournament, even if the player is less experienced:
The Cloak & Dagger Dilemma
Cloak & Dagger perfectly showcases the problem with how strategists are being designed. There is literally nothing wrong with her. She is the perfect hero with no weaknesses. Let's just list out what she has/can do:
- She can spam heals left-click without needing to aim accurately
- She has TWO powerful AoE heals with Light Explosion and Dagger Storm
- She has an extremely powerful ultimate that lasts a long time and takes no time at all to earn
- She can instantly swap to a DPS form and deal damage somewhat comparable to a regular DPS hero (let's say Scarlet Witch as an example)
She is the easiest healer to pick off in her ult with Magneto's ultimate, but that's not significant enough to be a weakness, and even then, it forces the other team to play Magneto if they want to capitalize on it. She has far and away the highest pick rate in the game at 56% (the second highest is 39%). Her win rate is around 49% which may sound low, but when you factor in that she's being played in substantially more games than every other hero and by a much wider range of skill levels, it makes sense that her win rate would suffer as a result.
The Marvel Rivals Healer Ultimate Dilemma
Healer ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals are incredibly strong at the moment. There are three main reasons as to why healer ultimates are currently so powerful:
- Charge Speed
- Duration
- Lack of Counters
Charge Speed
Healer ultimates charge faster than tank ultimates and faster than the majority of DPS ultimates. If a healer is being played relatively well, that team should have access to that healer ultimate in roughly every other team fight. If a healer is being played exceptionally well, that team should have access to that healer ultimate in effectively every single team fight if the fights last long enough.
Duration
The healer ultimates that actually heal (every one except Rocket's and Adam Warlock's and assuming Loki uses it to become a healer) last long enough to completely outpace every non-burst damage DPS ultimate. It's good for the game to have the ability to counter a powerful DPS ultimate, but when the counters are too strong it basically makes many non-burst damage oriented duelists much harder to justify bringing.
Lack Of Counters
There is only one consistent way of countering a healer ultimate in Marvel Rivals at the moment and that is by using a healer ultimate of your own. Team A uses a Cloak & Dagger ultimate so Team B has no choice but to use their Cloak & Dagger ultimate. Team B uses Luna Snow's ultimate so now Team A has no choice but to use their Invisible Woman ultimate.
Many games devolve into waiting for healers to charge up ultimates, four healer ultimates getting traded, and then the DPS and tank ultimates come in. It's not uncommon for the entire pace and flow of a game to revolve entirely around the healer's ultimate percentages. There is less nuance and fluidity to the pace of the game than there could be.
Do The Numbers Support Healers Being Overpowered In Marvel Rivals?
Four of the five most-picked heroes in the game are healers and only two of them require a significant amount of effort and mechanical skill to use effectively (Invisible Woman and Luna Snow).
- Cloak and Dagger (56%)
- Doctor Strange (39%)
- Rocket Raccoon (36%)
- Invisible Woman (34%)
- Luna Snow (31%)
Two of the top five highest win rates belong to healers as well.
- Storm (56%)
- Magik (53%)
- Rocket Raccoon (53%)
- Peni Parker (52%)
- Mantis (52%)
The low ban rates for the majority of healers is also interesting. While a high ban rate can typically be associated with a powerful hero, for healers specifically, a lower ban rate can also mean a powerful healer. Someone like Adam Warlock being basically never picked or banned is not what's being referred to.
Instead, let's look at Rocket Raccoon. He is an extremely powerful hero boasting the third highest win rate in the game, but is only being banned in 1% of matches. Players don't want to ban Rocket because they want a Rocket on their team more than they don't want a Rocket on the other team.
Uultimately, healing remains a polarizing aspect of one of the most popular games in esports right now. As more tournaments crop up and the game's esports ecosystem begins in earnest, developers, teams, and support players alike will have to grapple with the power of healing and how they want it to define what could be the biggest esports release of the year.
