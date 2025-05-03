Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event Guide - Free Wolverine Skin and All Rewards
Marvel Rvials is halfway through its initial burst of Season 2 content, which means it is time for another big event that will let players unlock additional rewards and bonuses for free, including an exclusive Hellfire Gala costume for Wolverine.
Hellfire Gala: Moments is now live in Marvel Rivals, tasking players with reaching specific milestones split into three acts. These acts will give players additional missions that are tied to the Hellfire Gala and its attractions, with various rewards and future skin implications on the line thanks to the Gala Star Vote.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - Start and End Time
The Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments event is a new seasonal event that will run from May 2 to 23. It includes three distinct acts, each with their own rewards and additional bonus content for players to unlock and enjoy.
In order to get all of the rewards in the event, players must individually complete each act, which all feature a selection of in-game missions. These missions will net you things like extra Chrono Tokens for the Battle Pass, new X-Coins, and a free Wolverine skin—for a limited time.
How to Get Free Wolverine Patch Skin in Marvel Rivals
To claim the Wolverine - Patch Hellfire Gala skin for free, players will need to complete all three acts of the Hellfire Gala: Moments event before it ends on May 23. This means clearing all missions and objectives set forth in each act and marking them as complete before unlocking the costume bundle.
Just like with other recent event skins, the Wolverine - Patch costume will be available in the game’s Store menu after the Hellfire Gala: Moments event ends. The full bundle, which includes the skin, MVP, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray will cost 1,600 Units.
The exclusive Emma Frost - To Me, My X-Men! Emote featuring Cerebro will also be available in the store for 400 Units.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - All Acts and Missions
The Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments event is split into three acts—Explore Krakoa, Hellfire Gifts, and the Gala Star Vote. Each has their own set of requirements to complete and different rewards you can unlock once you clear them.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - Act 1 Rewards
In the Explore Krakoa act, you will need to finish three lengthy missions in order to claim Chrono Tokens and make progress on finishing the act.
These missions will have you completing 15 matches, healing 50,000 healt, and defeating 100 enemies. You can do these tasks in Quick Match, Competitive, or AI games. In total you will collect 216 Chrono Tokens.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - Act 2 Rewards
Act 2 will involve you trading X-Coins for different gifts at the Hellfire Trading Company. You need to trade for four Gifts to complete the act and get all the rewards.
The trading missions are split into three phases that are timed to unlock the day after you complete all of the previous phases’s missions. This means you will need to play Act 2 for three days total to get all of the X-Coins available and trade them for the gifts needed to unlock Act 3.
The Act 2 missions will take a varying amount of time to complete, as they range from completing five matches to things like dealing 60,000 damage.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - Act 3 Rewards
As the final act of the event, the Gala Star Vote will give players missions to earn Vote Tokens. These tokens can be exchanged to vote on a selection of heroes, with the winning hero guaranteed to return for Hellfire Gala 2026 with a brand new costume.
“The hero with the highest voting popularity will receive an all-new Hellfire Gala Costume, which be earned for free during the 2026 Hellfire Gala!” NetEase said. “Stay tuned for the election results, which will be announced on our official social media one week after the event concludes—don’t miss out!”
You can vote on the following heroes for the Hellfire Gala 2026 costume:
- Emma Frost
- Black Panther
- Scarlet Witch
- Cloak and Dagger
- Wolverine
- Black Widow
- Hulk
- Captain America
You can also earn an exclusive Gallery Card if you vote 10 times.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - How to Get X-Coins and Vote Tokens
X-Coins and Vote Tokens are event-exclusive currency that you can only use in the Hellfire Gala: Moments event.
X-Coins are earned by completing missions in Act 2 of the event, while Vote Tokens are available as mission rewards in Act 3. You can use X-Coins to obtain additional Vote Tokens in Act 3 if you have extra coins to use.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala: Moments Event - Esports Impact
Events like Hellfire Gala: Moments have very minimal impact on the competitive side of Marvel Rivals, but it is always good for the game as a whole because it brings more players back to play games and interact with the community.
Offering free rewards, like the Wolverine - Patch skin and promising players a chance to vote on a free costume coming in the future is great incentive to get players back online and queuing for matches in their mode of choice. Even if they avoid ranked play like the plague, more players in Quick Play still improves the game by offering a more diverse player pool for matchmaking.
There is always a chance new skins will promote Wolverine into a slightly higher usage rate, or that some of the returning players will spend more time in competitive games.