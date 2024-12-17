Marvel Rivals Hits 20 Million Players — Get a Free Spray to Celebrate
Less than two weeks after launch, Marvel Rivals has already surpassed the lifetime player count of most games with a new milestone.
According to NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals has crossed the 20 million player mark as of Dec. 17. This means 20 million different players have picked up the free-to-play game at least once since it launched on Dec. 6.
For a multiplayer title like Marvel Rivals, having 20 million unique players across all platforms is a massive success, as it means the initial hype from launch has not died off yet and the game has gripped players enough to keep them coming back for more.
Just on Steam, Marvel Rivals continues to peak at over 400,000 players each day, rivaling and surpassing the likes of Dota 2, PUBG, and Path of Exile 2 at various points. Its all-time peak placed the game at 480,990 concurrent players on Dec. 9 and it frequently averages over 300,000 most days.
It is unclear when Marvel Rivals hit the 20 million player mark but, previously, NetEase noted that the game reached 10 million players in just three days.
At this point, Marvel Rivals is far beyond other experiments from this year like Concord and XDefiant, which have both been sunset by their respective developers in different ways. It is far more likely that NetEase has a sustainable hit on their hands and Rivals will continue to flourish along with more content updates—-potentially living up to its potential of challenging Overwatch 2 in the space.
And to celebrate this new milestone, you can get a special free spray in Marvel Rivals too.
How to Get the Free Marvel Rivals 20 MIllion Player Spray
If you want to claim the Marvel Rivals 20 MIllion Player Spray, all you need to do is log in before it disappears.
Much like some of the limited-time skins, the 20 MIllion Player Spray is only available for a short period. If you log into Marvel Rivals between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10, 2025, you will automatically be abel tot claim the spray from your in-game inbox without needing to enter any codes.
NetEase has plans to release plenty of other content for Marvel Rivals, like a new holiday event and more hero skins based on content from the Marvel comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe over time. But after this short period of time, this spray will be gone forever and you will be unable to claim or use the spray unless NetEase brings it back as part of another special promotion.