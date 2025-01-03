Esports illustrated

Marvel Rivals: How to Get All Lunar New Year Skins

With Season 0 on the way out and future updates on the way, Marvel Rivals is dropping new skins to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Squirrel Girl players are getting a fresh look for their favorite rodent-themed hero, while Moon Knight fans continue to eat—despite many failing to live up to the provided drip. This is just the first of several smaller costume drops for Marvel Rivals, but if you have any interest in these skins, here is a full list of what you can get.

Moon Knight and Squirrel Girl Lunar New Year Marvel Rivals Skins: Prices and All Items

The Cheerful Dragoness Squirrel Girl and Lunar General Moon Knight costumes officially launched on Jan. 3 and there is currently no date for when they will be removed from the Marvel Rivals’ in-game store.

The Cheerful Dragoness and Lunar General skins in Marvel Rivals.
Cheerful Dragoness and Lunar General Skins / Marvel

As with most new skins, NetEase Games has put both Lunar New Year skins on a limited-time discount as featured bundles. It is unclear when these discounts will end, but you can get the Cheerful Dragoness Squirrel Girl and Lunar General Moon Knight bundles, which include new emotes, sprays, and player banners too.

Skin

Price

Included Items

Moon Knight: Lunar General

Original Price: 3300
Discount Price: 2200

Lunar General Costume
General From The Heavens MVP Highlight
Lunar Blessing Emote
Lunar General Banner
Lunar General Spray

Squirrel Girl: Cheerful Dragoness

Original Price: 2200
Discount Price: 1600

Cheerful Dragoness Costume
Cuju Tackler MVP Highlight
New Player Emote
Cheerful Dragoness Banner
Cheerful Dragoness Spray

Lunar New Year 2025 lands on Jan. 29, which means if these Marvel Rivals skins are going to be removed from the store, it likely won’t happen until sometime in February. That will keep them live well into Season 1 for the game, giving you plenty of time to pick them up if you want them.

