Marvel Rivals: How to Get All Lunar New Year Skins
With Season 0 on the way out and future updates on the way, Marvel Rivals is dropping new skins to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Squirrel Girl players are getting a fresh look for their favorite rodent-themed hero, while Moon Knight fans continue to eat—despite many failing to live up to the provided drip. This is just the first of several smaller costume drops for Marvel Rivals, but if you have any interest in these skins, here is a full list of what you can get.
Moon Knight and Squirrel Girl Lunar New Year Marvel Rivals Skins: Prices and All Items
The Cheerful Dragoness Squirrel Girl and Lunar General Moon Knight costumes officially launched on Jan. 3 and there is currently no date for when they will be removed from the Marvel Rivals’ in-game store.
As with most new skins, NetEase Games has put both Lunar New Year skins on a limited-time discount as featured bundles. It is unclear when these discounts will end, but you can get the Cheerful Dragoness Squirrel Girl and Lunar General Moon Knight bundles, which include new emotes, sprays, and player banners too.
Skin
Price
Included Items
Moon Knight: Lunar General
Original Price: 3300
Lunar General Costume
Squirrel Girl: Cheerful Dragoness
Original Price: 2200
Cheerful Dragoness Costume
Lunar New Year 2025 lands on Jan. 29, which means if these Marvel Rivals skins are going to be removed from the store, it likely won’t happen until sometime in February. That will keep them live well into Season 1 for the game, giving you plenty of time to pick them up if you want them.