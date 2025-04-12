How to Get Free Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown Skin in Marvel Rivals
With a new season of Marvel Rivals finally here, NetEase Games is trying to get as many players to jump back into the game as possible. Part of that is appealing to free-to-play players by offering a free Scarlet Witch skin for a limited time.
As part of Season 2’s Hellfire Gala collection, Wanda Maximoff has yet another new costume available for anyone to claim in Marvel Rivals. This time, it is themed around an outfit fit for a party hosted by Emma Frost, and entirely free if you manage to play enough games.
How to Get the Free Scarlet Witch - Chaos Gown Skin in Marvel Rivals
The Scarlet Witch - Chaos Gown costume is a new freebie available in Marvel Rivals, meaning anyone can claim it without needing to make any in-game purchases. It will be available to obtain at no cost from April 11 to around April 24 based on the timer shown on the event page.
To collect your Scarlet Witch - Chaos Gown costume, you will need to play a total of nine games in Marvel Rivals. This can be completed by playing quick match, competitive, or Practice vs AI games, though you do need to finish all nine games for them to count.
Once you finish the nine-game requirement, you can collect the Scarlet Witch - Chaos Gown skin from its unique event page featured on the Marvel Rivals home screen. You will also get a Chaos Gown-themed Nameplate once you clear three games.
Much like the new Mantis - Flora Maiden skin, Scarlet Witch’s Scarlet Gown costume will be available to purchase after the free giveaway ends on or around April 24. It will cost 1,200 Units and include both the Scarlet Gown skin and Nameplate.
Scarlet Witch - Marvel Rivals Esports Impact
While the Scarlet Witch - Chaos Gown costume won’t inherently impact any element of Marvel Rivals competitive play, Season 2’s update will make the character herself much more interesting to play.
In the big balance update for Season 2, Wanda has reduced survivability overall, but is now in a much better place to tackle Strategists and Duelists in short bursts. Her Chaos Control now does more fixed damage instead of dealing percentage damage, while her Chthonian Burst also deals more damage overall.
That comes with the caveat of her Mystic Projection ability getting a longer cooldown and less overall time in her invulnerable phased state. Additionally, Reality Erasure’s slow effect has been reworked so it doesn’t start instantly and instead kicks in 1.5 seconds into the move being used, reaching a maximum slow for enemies of 35 percent at 3.5 seconds before the burst.
To pair with that, she has a new Team-Up with Doctor Strange that gives her access to the Sorcery Surge ability. With this, she gains access to additional projectiles available until the move goes on cooldown for rapid fire damage that provides more utility in how she can tackle enemies, much like how Magneto used his Metallic Fusion swords in the now “retired” Team-Up with Wanda.
As a bonus, Doctor Strange gains an additional 150 HP as the anchor for that Arcane Order Team-Up.