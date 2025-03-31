How to Get The Venom Symbiote Boogie Twerk Emote in Marvel Rivals

🃏 April Fools is just around the corner, Rivals - and the smoothest symbiote in the Multiverse is ready to celebrate!



That's right, it's not a joke - finish Galacta's Cosmic Adventure and collect all 24 rewards on the path to unlock the Symbiote Boogie emote! 💃🕺 Because… pic.twitter.com/ihAj1AKQtd