How to Get The Venom Symbiote Boogie Twerk Emote in Marvel Rivals
- Venom is getting an exclusive emote.
- Learn how to get it before it is gone!
- Don't expect much change in hero usage despite the new moves.
Venom is about to become one of the most prominent heroes in all of Marvel Rivals as the anti-hero gets access to arguably the single most sought-after emote in the entire game.
As part of an elaborate April Fool’s promotion, Marvel Rivals is giving Venom a special, limited-time emote that will see the symbiote throwing it back with the best of them. But how do you learn this secret technique, and will it have a significant impact on the game’s meta?
When Does the Venom - Symbiote Boogie Twerk Emote Go Live in Marvel Rivals?
The Venom - Symbiote Boogie emote, which players are fiending over goes live at 8pm ET on March 31. It will only be available until April 3 at 8pm ET, making it one of the most exclusive items in the entire game.
“April Fools is just around the corner, Rivals - and the smoothest symbiote in the Multiverse is ready to celebrate! Because nothing says "cosmic chaos" like watching your hero bust a slimy move on the battlefield.”
How to Get Venom - Symbiote Boogie Twerk Emote in Marvel Rivals
The Symbiote Boogie emote is part of the ongoing Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event and has been teased through most of March as players made progress through the galactic game board.
If you want to throw it back across the Chronoverse, you will need to guide Galacta across the board and claim all 24 rewards. That will take quite some time, as you need to finish missions and challenges to collect enough power to infuse the Chrono-Crystal that powers your rolls.
“Complete the challenge. Claim the emote. Dance like the fate of the galaxy depends on it. Don't let this one wiggle away.”
Each roll of the dice will run you 30 Power Cosmic, and you earn roughly 20 per completed challenge. Unfortunately, that means if you haven’t been playing the game throughout the event, you might not have enough time to collect all 24 rewards in time to get the emote.
How Will Venom Twerking Impact the Marvel Rivals Esports Meta?
Venom is already the second most-played Vanguard in quick play and top five when looking at all competitive ranks. And, once the game introduces a provocative emote like the Symbiote Boogie, that usage rate will likely only increase.
In QP, Venom has the highest win rate at 61 percent and falls only behind Groot when it comes to usage at 24.41 percent. That win rate and usage dip significantly once you hit ranked, averaging out at around a 49 percent win rate and 17 percent pick rate across all ranks, according to RivalsMeta.
Players across quick and ranked matches will want to style on their opponents by throwing it back after a successful dive, or taunt the enemy team with some tantalizing moves. Twerking won’t result in a higher win rate, but the symbiote doesn’t really need help depending on where you look.
As silly as the emote might seem on the surface, these sorts of emotes, sprays, and other non-verbal forms of in-game communication actually play a big role in improving the watchability of esports. League of Legends saw a significant uptick in player personality mid-match when it added emotes that players could display after a kill or an opponent missed an ability. The game even added team icons as emotes, allowing pros to taunt opponents in more creative ways.
So-called "teabagging has been a long-standing tradition in first-person shooters. Being able to comment on your own outplay within the mechanics of the video game is a universal gaming experience that the pro scene benefits from when it can be done in creative ways.
We will no-doubt see top level Marvel Rivals teams quite literally twerking on their opponents in the next major tournament.